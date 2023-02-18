Championship roundup: Neil Warnock makes instant Huddersfield impact

The newmanager, Neil Warnock, made an instant impact as a 2-1 home win over boosted the Terriers’ survival hopes.
Troy Deeney gave the Blues an early lead but the hosts rallied, with Watford loanee Jo Hungbo – one of seven changes made by Warnock – equalising in the 25th minute following a swift break, scoring his first goal for the club.
Jaheim Headley completed the turnaround four minutes into the second half when he raced on to a long pass from goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic. There was a lengthy stoppage when the Birmingham midfielder Krystian Bielik was taken off on a stretcher following a nasty collision, but Warnock’s men held on.
“It’s been a good 48 hours and a hectic week really,” Warnock said afterwards. “I asked the players how they felt and they were buzzing, I said that’s what it’s all about. It’s good that the club don’t have to rush into hiring someone and we’ve got a chance of staying up. I want to enjoy myself and for fans to go home happy.”
Huddersfield are just two points offin 21st place after the struggling Millers lost 2-0 at home to mid-table , who scored through Jamie Allen and Viktor Gyökeres. The bottom three are all level on 31 points after held to a goalless draw, while Mick McCarthy secured his first win as manager as Ian Poveda’s early deflected goal was enough to defeat .
At the top of the table,closed to within four points of Sheffield United, having played a match more, after Chuba Akpom’s double set up a 3-1 win over out-of-form . Akpom, the Championship’s top scorer, saw an early strike ruled out for offside but did get on the scoresheet just past the hour, converting a cross from Dan Barlaser.
Michael Carrick’s side were then awarded a penalty and although Seny Dieng saved Akpom’s spot-kick, the striker converted the rebound for his 19th goal of the season. Ilias Chair hit a consolation for the visitors in the 89th minute with a long-range free-kick, but Riley McGree added a third for Boro in stoppage time.
also profited from the Blades’ 3-2 lunchtime loss at Millwall, extending their lead at the top of the table to 11 points with a hard-fought 1-0 win at , who ended the game at Kenilworth Road with 10 men.
Vincent Kompany’s side broke the deadlock with 12 minutes left when Ashley Barnes converted a penalty after a handball by Gabriel Osho. The Hatters defender Tom Lockyer picked up two cautions either side of the spot-kick to get his marching orders.
“It wasn’t going to be any other way and it was a good performance in that fashion,” said Kompany after the game. “It was something we looked forward to as well. I don’t mind those types of games, as I think those wins are massive. If that’s what the game demands then that’s what we do.”
saw their play-off push dented after fought back to draw 1-1 at the Stadium of Light, the visitors scoring the first penalty awarded to them in 67 matches to earn a point.
In-form winger Jack Clarke put the hosts in front on the hour with a fierce shot into the top corner, but Nahki Wells converted the stoppage-time spot-kick, City’s first since November 2021.
Elsewhere, Daniel Ayala’s last-minute goal earneda 1-0 win over as they joined Sunderland and Millwall on 49 points. and stay locked together in mid-table after a stalemate at the MKM Stadium.