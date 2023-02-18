Championship roundup: Neil Warnock makes instant Huddersfield impact

The new Huddersfield Town manager, Neil Warnock, made an instant impact as a 2-1 home win over Birmingham boosted the Terriers’ survival hopes.

Troy Deeney gave the Blues an early lead but the hosts rallied, with Watford loanee Jo Hungbo – one of seven changes made by Warnock – equalising in the 25th minute following a swift break, scoring his first goal for the club.

Jaheim Headley completed the turnaround four minutes into the second half when he raced on to a long pass from goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic. There was a lengthy stoppage when the Birmingham midfielder Krystian Bielik was taken off on a stretcher following a nasty collision, but Warnock’s men held on.

“It’s been a good 48 hours and a hectic week really,” Warnock said afterwards. “I asked the players how they felt and they were buzzing, I said that’s what it’s all about. It’s good that the club don’t have to rush into hiring someone and we’ve got a chance of staying up. I want to enjoy myself and for fans to go home happy.”

Huddersfield are just two points off Rotherham in 21st place after the struggling Millers lost 2-0 at home to mid-table Coventry, who scored through Jamie Allen and Viktor Gyökeres. The bottom three are all level on 31 points after Wigan held Norwich to a goalless draw, while Mick McCarthy secured his first win as Blackpool manager as Ian Poveda’s early deflected goal was enough to defeat Stoke.

At the top of the table, Middlesbrough closed to within four points of Sheffield United, having played a match more, after Chuba Akpom’s double set up a 3-1 win over out-of-form QPR. Akpom, the Championship’s top scorer, saw an early strike ruled out for offside but did get on the scoresheet just past the hour, converting a cross from Dan Barlaser.

Michael Carrick’s side were then awarded a penalty and although Seny Dieng saved Akpom’s spot-kick, the striker converted the rebound for his 19th goal of the season. Ilias Chair hit a consolation for the visitors in the 89th minute with a long-range free-kick, but Riley McGree added a third for Boro in stoppage time.

Burnley also profited from the Blades’ 3-2 lunchtime loss at Millwall, extending their lead at the top of the table to 11 points with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Luton, who ended the game at Kenilworth Road with 10 men.

Vincent Kompany’s side broke the deadlock with 12 minutes left when Ashley Barnes converted a penalty after a handball by Gabriel Osho. The Hatters defender Tom Lockyer picked up two cautions either side of the spot-kick to get his marching orders.

“It wasn’t going to be any other way and it was a good performance in that fashion,” said Kompany after the game. “It was something we looked forward to as well. I don’t mind those types of games, as I think those wins are massive. If that’s what the game demands then that’s what we do.”

Sunderland saw their play-off push dented after Bristol City fought back to draw 1-1 at the Stadium of Light, the visitors scoring the first penalty awarded to them in 67 matches to earn a point.

In-form winger Jack Clarke put the hosts in front on the hour with a fierce shot into the top corner, but Nahki Wells converted the stoppage-time spot-kick, City’s first since November 2021.

Elsewhere, Daniel Ayala’s last-minute goal earned Blackburn a 1-0 win over Swansea as they joined Sunderland and Millwall on 49 points. Hull and Preston stay locked together in mid-table after a stalemate at the MKM Stadium.