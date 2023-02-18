Chelsea crisis continues as Ward-Prowse claims victory for Southampton

CHELSEA 0 SOUTHAMPTON 1 (Ward-Prowse 45)

If Chelsea were not in crisis before this game, they are now, after a humiliating home defeat by bottom club Southampton.

James Ward-Prowse scored the only goal of a dramatic game with a trademark free-kick on the stroke of half-time, and there was no way back for a Chelsea side that have scored only 23 goals in 23 games, the worst record in the top half of the table.

Even with a new formation and new centre-forward in David Datro Fofana, who was withdrawn after 45 ineffective minutes, this Chelsea squad, which has been bolstered by over €600m of new signings this season, cannot buy a goal.

No wonder they were booed off by their supporters at half-time and again on the final whistle, while Southampton celebrated wildly, led by Ruben Selles, the exuberant Spaniard who was taking charge for the first time since Nathan Jones was sacked last week.

To make matters worse on an action-packed afternoon at Stamford Bridge, Cesar Azpilicueta was taken off on a stretcher after extensive treatment on the pitch after taking a boot in the face from Saints substitute Seiku Mara.

It left Graham Potter under increasing pressure after his side's dismal run continued, with just two victories in their past 14 games, and some fans were calling for him to quit as they left Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's problems are not just in attack. Their back four looked nervous without the reassuring presence of Thiago Silva, who was rested as one of six changes from the side that lost in Dortmund on Wednesday.

In the opening minutes Benoit Badashiele was caught napping by Kamaldeen Sulemana, whose shot was blocked by Kepa Arrizabalaga, and Kalidou Koulibaly had to make a goal-line clearance from Stuart Armstrong's follow-up shot. Koulibaly was booked soon afterwards for clattering Paul Onuachu, the tall Nigerian striker, who put a header just wide of the far post in the tenth minute.

Chelsea had early chances too. Noni Madueke ran from the halfway before hitting a low shot that Gavin Bazunu spilled, and David Datro Fofana, making his full debut in place of Kai Havertz, hit a volley into the sidenetting following a free-kick.

It was from a free-kick that Ward-Prowse made the breakthrough, unsurprisingly. The Saints captain has a remarkable record with direct kicks from outside the penalty area, so once referee David Coote penalised penalised Azpilicueta for upending Sulemana 25 yards from goal, there was only likely to be one free-kick taker – and only one outcome.

Sure enough the England midfielder struck an unstoppable shot up over the wall and into the corner of goal. It was his 17th successful free-kick, just one short of David Beckham's Premier League record.

Potter had to make changes at half-time, not least to appease those home supporters who booed their side off. Koulibaly had been fortunate not to receive a second yellow card before half-time, and was replaced by Wesley Fofana, while his namesake David Datro made way for Raheem Sterling.

The former Manchester City winger, just back from injury, had three great chances to equalise but was denied by goalline clearances three times as Chelsea went piling forward in search of an equaliser. Bazunu played his part, too with some excellent saves.

Even after the nine-minute delay while Azpilicueta was treated before being taken off on a stretcher, Chelsea charged at goal, but Bazunu saved well from Conor Gallagher, and in the last minute of 12 minutes of stoppage time, Mykhailo Mudryk, on as substitute, hit a volley well wide.

Selles led Southampton’s celebrations at the end. Having beaten Chelsea 2-1 at home in August, this was the first time they have done the double over the Blues since 1987/88 season, when Alan Shearer was making his debut.

CHELSEA 4-2-1-3: Arrizabalaga 6; Azpilicueta 6 (Chalobah 84), Koulibaly 5 (W Fofana 46), Badashiele 6, Chilwell 6 (Gallagher 84); Fernandez 6, Kovacic 6; Felix 5; Madueke 6 (Mudryk 69), DD Fofana 6 (Sterling 46), Mount 5 (Havertz 64).

SOUTHAMPTON 4-4-2: Bazunu 8; Maitland-Niles 6 (Lyanco 90+5), Bednarek 7, Bella-Kotchap 7, Perraud 7; S Armstrong 6 (Walcott 59), Ward-Prowse 9, Lavia 8 (Alcaraz Duran 88) Elyanoussi 6 (Diallo 88); Sulemana 7 (A Armstrong 59), Onuachu 7 (Mara 59).

Referee: David Coote 6/10.