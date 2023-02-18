Wood grabs late equaliser for Forest to dent City's title hopes

NOTTM FOREST 1 MANCHESTER CITY 1

Pep Guardiola looked on in frustration as his Manchester City side lost ground in the Premier League title race after failing to make more of a succession of good chances to claim victory and move back above Arsenal at the top of the table.

Only they will know how they were not out of sight after Bernardo Silva’s first-half goal had put them in front at the City Ground as chance after chance went begging.

And Forest made them pay in the final 10 minutes as Chris Wood’s first goal for the club earned a point for his side and handed the Gunners the initiative in the title race.

Mikel Arteta’s side, who won 4-2 at Aston Villa at lunchtime, had started the day in second place on goal difference but are now two points clear at the summit with a game in hand.

It should never have been this way for Guardiola’s side, though.

They took the early initiative in terms of possession and territorial advantage, but came up against a Forest defence intent on doing everything it could to deny the title chasers. Joe Worrall did well to block Jack Grealish’s shot and Serge Aurier got in the way of Ilkay Gundogan’s effort soon after.

Forest, through the searing pace of Brennan Johnson, were a threat on the break, but as the first half wore on City began to turn the screw.

Rodri headed Kevin De Bruyne’s cross inches wide and then Silva arrowed an effort from the edge of the area perilously close.

Forest were not so fortunate with Silva’s next effort as from a recycled corner, Grealish rolled the ball along the edge of the area and the Portuguese met it with a wicked first-time delivery which swerved into the roof of the net.

City had opportunities to put the game to bed early in the second half but Phil Foden could not find Erling Haaland when through on goal while Aymeric Laporte put a free header straight at Keylor Navas from close range.

The visitors were enraged when Worrall was not sent off for appearing to pull Haaland down when through on goal, but the only card referee Graham Scott showed was for Guardiola for his furious reaction on the touchline.

The Norwegian then missed two glaring chances to make it 2-0 as he hit the crossbar after Navas had spilled Foden’s shot and then skied the rebound from five yards.

Forest were always in the game when it was 1-0 and their moment game in the 83rd minute as Morgan Gibbs-White sent a low ball across the face of goal and Wood was on hand to tap in at the far post and deliver a huge twist in the title race.

Nottingham Forest (4-3-2-1): Navas 7; Aurier 7 (Wood 79 7), Worrall 6, Felipe 8, Lodi 6 (Toffolo 79 6); Danilo 5 (Ayew 58 7), Colback 6 (Williams 58), Shelvey 6 (Mangala 72 7); Freuler 6, Gibbs-White 7; Johnson 7.

Subs not used: Hennessey, Surridge, Dennis, Scarpa.

Manchester City (3-2-4-1): Ederson 6; Walker 6, Dias 6, Laporte 6; Rodri 7, Silva 8; Foden 7 (Ake 89), De Bruyne 7, Gundogan 7, Grealish 7; Haaland 5.

Subs not used: Moreno, Phillips, Alvarez, Gomez, Akanji, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis.

Referee: Graham Scott 7 (Oxfordshire).