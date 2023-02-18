Séamus Coleman hits winner as Everton secure vital victory over Leeds

EVERTON 1 LEEDS 0

Séamus Coleman was the unlikely goal hero as Sean Dyche continued to improve Everton’s chances of Premier League survival with a potentially vital victory over fellow strugglers Leeds.

It continued the former Irish international’s remarkable record of scoring in 28 different games for Everton, and never having ended on the losing side in any of them.

And while it required some terrible goalkeeping from Illan Meslier to help Everton, it was still a goal that could eventually prove priceless at the congested bottom end of the Premier League table.

There looked little danger to the Leeds goal when the veteran full-back chased a hopeful through ball from Alex Iwobi down the right flank on 64 minutes.

But his powerful cross-shot, from a wide angle just inside the Leeds area, caught Illan Meslier unawares and the keeper remained motionless as he let the ball in at his near post.

The two strugglers came into the game with a combined two wins from their previous 19 games.

But, after masterminding a win over Arsenal on his home debut, Dyche now has Evertonians believing they can avoid the disaster of relegation.

The better chances of the first period undoubtedly fell to Everton, including one corner which forced Leeds into two goalline clearances just after the half hour.

Dwight McNeil’s cross was met by Conor Coady, whose header was cleared off the line by Maximilian Wober, before Weston McKennie repeated the trick, from a Neal Maupay shot.

Five minutes later, another McNeil corner was met by James Tarkowski and his powerful header was kept out well by Meslier, leaping high at the near post.

The set-pieces were certainly looking Everton’s best hope of gaining a much-needed victory with Amadou Onana already having wasted a glorious opening, this one from open play after a centre from Idrissa Gueye.

Not until first half injury time, when Crysencio Summerville headed Junior Firpo’s far-post cross just over, did Leeds threaten the home goal.

But moments earlier, in case either set of supporters had forgotten the importance of the fixture, the two teams had become embroiled in a furious touchline melee.

It started in a pushing match between McNeil and Tyler Adams and eventually extended to multiple players, briefly threatening to turn ugly when the former fell to the ground and had to be protected by a steward in front of the packed section of visiting fans.

The two combatants eventually collected yellow cards, along with McKennie and Doucoure.

Six minutes after the restart, Leeds carved out their best chance yet, as Patrick Bamford surged through and played a one-two with Jack Harrison, only to completely mis-kick from the return pass.

A minute earlier, McNeil, clearly benefiting from the reunion with his former Burnley manager Dyche, had already side-footed wide from another half-chance.

And his excellent pass to Vitaliy Mykolenko set up another opening when the Ukranian’s cross was met by Maupay to turn and shoot directly at Meslier.

Everton (4-5-1): Pickford 6; Coleman 7, Coady 6, Tarkowski 6, Mykolenko 7; Iwobi 6, Doucoure 6, Gueye 5, Onana 5 (Davies 74, 5), McNeil 8; Maupay 5 (Simms 81).

Substitutes (not used): Holgate, Keane, Gray, Mina, Begovic, Godfrey, Vinagre.

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier 5; Ayling 5, Koch 6, Wober 5 (Kristensen 45, 6), Firpo 6; Adams 7, McKennie 7 (Rutter 78, 5); Summerville 5 (Aaronson 61, 5), Harrison 6 (Greenwood 85), Gnonto 5; Bamford 5.

Substitutes (not used): Cooper, Gyabi, Robles, Monteiro, Joseph.

Referee: A Madley 7.