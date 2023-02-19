Heather Payne in hunt for new club after World Cup

The upcoming World Cup is currently dominating the thoughts of everyone associated with the Republic of Ireland Women’s National team, as expected.

But Heather Payne also has other significant dilemmas on her mind that will impact her future long after this summer’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

“The main decision is seeing where I want to play, whether that is somewhere in Europe or stay in the US. I will just see in the coming months,” admits Payne.

That is because by the time the finals begin, the Galway native’s course at Florida State University, where she represented their team the Seminoles, will have concluded.

By the time Ireland take on Australia in Sydney on July 20 in the opening game of their first ever major tournament, the 23-year-old will be a qualified dietician (provided everything goes according to plan in her final semester).

But with her degree in the bag, there is little hesitation from Payne when asked what will be her priority, securing a career in football or dietetics?

“It will be my football career, of course,” she insists.

And she has already had some of her compatriots, who are currently plying their trade in the US and the UK respectively, advising her about where to go.

“Denise (O’Sullivan) loves the Courage, so she always says that I am welcome there,” adds the forward.

“But that is not really how the system works in America, because you have to enter a draft system and you don’t really have a choice where you go.

“But some of the girls in England have been speaking to me, but I have just been speaking to everyone really, trying to get a view on what everyone thinks of different places.

“I’ll keep my options open so when I have to make a decision, I know that I will make the right decision.

“I will be finished my studies now in May, that will be put on the back-burner for a little while, my main focus will be playing professionally, wherever that may be.

“I’ll have to make decisions on what I want to do then but I have a couple more months left. I try not to rush into anything. My main focus is the World Cup and making that final 23 squad.

“Hopefully if that goes well for me, I’ll have options as well. I just want to take it day by day, at the moment. It’s still only February. I’m just trying to keep all my options open and figure it out when the time comes.”

The focus now for Payne, who has been affectionately nicknamed ‘Window’ by her international teammates, is making her mark during this Ireland training camp in Marbella and in their friendly against China on Wednesday afternoon.

“When anyone goes into any camp, you have to take it as a new camp and we always have to prove ourselves no matter what,” adds Payne, who missed their last camp in November.

“That’s the mentality I have. You never have a spot that is secured. Regardless, if I have missed a camp or not, it is always going to be the same for me, a fresh start and just try to play the best that I can during the week, so then I can get some minutes.”