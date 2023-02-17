Bohemians spoil Cork City's top flight return with dominant display

Cork City 1 Bohemians 2.

Cork City’s Premier Division return fell flat as Bohemians took the air out of a packed Turner’s Cross with a commanding display.

That was until the closing stages when the Rebel Army almost had a late comeback to celebrate but they were denied by goal-line heroics from Patrick Kirk and James Talbot.

Ruairí Keating’s fortuitous goal ignited a frantic final dozen minutes, with Talbot allowing a rocket-launched Cian Bargary throw to slip through his fingers in the 95th minute, only for Kirk to bail him out.

Talbot then turned saviour in the 97th and final minute, saving on the line from Darragh Crowley’s header.

It was a much-changed scene from Bohs’ last visit to Turner’s Cross in 2020 which was played in front of just over 100 spectators due to Covid as City slipped towards relegation.

A sold-out Turner’s Cross welcomed City’s return, the 6,487 crowd the biggest at this venue since their 2017 double-winning campaign.

Highly-rated England U20 goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi, on loan from Celtic, had a nervy start, knocking his first two goal kicks out of play, and his issues with the boot would continue throughout the opening half.

Worse still, his mistake allowed Jordan Flores to double Bohs’ lead after Grant Horton’s first-half opener.

But City’s poor first hour couldn’t simply be laid at the door of Oluwayemi. They were beaten all over in that period, with their five-man midfield bypassed by Bohs’ 4-3-3, and their front two, led by the battling Keating, starved of opportunities.

Colin Healy mirrored Bohs’ set-up with his half-time reshuffle moving Kevin Čustović from the left wing to the right side of a back four, with Bargary, relieved of some defensive duties, advancing higher up the flank.

But the final surge only came with the influx of late substitutes, led by Crowley and Matt Healy.

Some home fans had a Swedish flag flying to welcome their three Scandinavian recruits, with Healy throwing in two from the start - Albin Winbo and Čustović - at the heart of the 3-5-2 formation.

But Bohs, with seven new recruits in their first eleven, played with more cohesion.

City did have the first two attacks and Ally Gilchrist saw a flick on drift wide although referee Rob Hennessy called back play for a foul as Keating had been played in behind.

Oluwayemi then tipped over a dipping header from James Akintunde at the other end while Adam McDonnell, rather than hit the target, struck the corner flag with Bohs' next opening.

The first goal on the new Turner’s Cross scoreboard was put there by the visitors on 19 minutes.

Man of the match Alistair Coote was forcing Bargary onto the backfoot down the left and when they met on the right wing after Coote’s short corner (Bohs’ fifth of the game), it was the same result. He beat the City winger and when he found debutant Grant Horton unmarked at the back stick, the Cheltenham Town loanee forcefully planting his header home to the joy of the vociferous Bohs support.

Bohs were in total control. Their front-three pushed up on City’s three centre-backs in possession and without the ball, the wide-men tucked in to not only negate City’s weight of numbers in midfield but to gain the upper hand there.

They didn’t press on, though, with no effort on goal after Coote’s 23rd-minute strike down Oluwayemi’s throat. City didn’t create much more, two penalty-box scrambles from set pieces cleared without worrying Talbot in the Bohs net.

Despite Healy’s switches, Bohs still carried the greater threat on the resumption. In the first minute back, stand-in right-back Keith Buckley stood up a cross which Akintunde headed inches wide from six yards out before limping off shortly after.

It should’ve been two then. It was seven minutes later.

Flores won possession from a City throw-in and advanced untouched until sending a swerving, dipping shot toward Oluwayemi in the middle of the goal. But the teenage stopper totally misread the flight of the ball as he stepped out of the way of the shot.

“We are top of the league,” chanted the jubilant away fans.

Oluwayemi did recover well, producing his finest moment after the hour mark. He dived low to push away Jonathan Afolabi’s low drive, saving City after a misplaced pass.

Winbo had tested Talbot for the first time with a free-kick which took an awkward bounce in front of the keeper before City grew into the game in the final half-hour.

Bargary led the charge down the right, his ball to the back post cleared by a full-stretch Buckley.

That was as much as they created until the 83rd minute. Talbot won the race to an innocuous Gilchrist clearance but he trod on the ball, with Keating profiting to stroke it home.

Oluwayemi tidied up a McDonnell free-kick and Talbot gobbled up a Matt Healy strike before Daniel Krezic couldn’t direct his header on target from a floated free-kick.

The biggest drama was saved for stoppage time but it didn’t change the outcome.

CORK CITY: T Oluwayemi; C Coleman, A Gilchrist, J Honohan; K Čustović, B Coffey (D Crowley 81), A Bolger, A Winbo (M Healy 60), C Bargary; R Keating, T Owolabi (D Krezic 81).

BOHEMIANS: J Talbot; K Buckley, G Horton, K Radkowski, P Kirk; A McDonnell, J Flores, A Coote (J Clarke 76); D Connolly (K Twardek 88), J Afolabi (D Williams 76), J Akintunde (D McDaid 51).

Referee: R Hennessy.