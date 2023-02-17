Borden strikes twice to get Galway up and running

Finn Harps 1 Galway United 2

American Vince Borden struck twice on his debut as Galway United took the points in a competitive SSE Airtricity League Division One opener against Finn Harps at an extremely wet Finn Park.

Borden scored in each half as Galway, who have missed out in play-offs at the end of the past three seasons, got their campaign off to a positive start.

The westerners opened their account after just four minutes with Borden getting the final touch from close range following a probing free from Ronan Manning.

And they could have made it two shortly afterwards as Manning surged into the box only to see his shot across goal whipped away to safety.

Harps had another scare after 25 minutes following a wayward clearance from goalkeeper Tim Heimer who then redeemed himself by saving from Rob Manley, and then from the ubiquitous Manning after another Galway foray.

But Harps, against the run of play, drew level just before half-time. Michael Harris was taken down inside the box by Rob Slevin, and Ryan Rainey - the only player on the Harps side who was there in 2022 - duly obliged from the penalty spot.

Harps went into the second half in a more confident manner and Seamas Keogh tested Brendan Clarke with a shot from 20 yards while at the other end Manning fired into the side-netting.

Galway restored their lead on the hour as substitute David Hurley’s cross from the left found Borden whose deflected shot went past Heimer.

Harps battled hard to get an equaliser with substitute Cian Lynch looking lively on a couple of attacks.

Galway had a glorious chance to get a third on 74 minutes when Ed McCarty surged in on goal only to see his shot blocked by the advancing Heimer.

The Donegal side kept plugging away but Galway held on for a hard fought and merited victory.

Harps’ new boss Dave Rogers was buzzing with enthusiasm in the run-up to last night’s encounter, and his youthful side - which had nine players making their debut - certainly grew in stature as the game went on and despite the defeat there were many positives to take from the game for the home support in a crowd of 2,552.

There were a number of interesting sub-plots to this encounter, not least the fact that Ollie Horgan - who parted company with Harps at the end of last season following their relegation - was back at the Ballybofey venue, this time as assistant manager with Galway.

Finn Harps: Heimer; McCallion, Cowan, Farrar; Porter, Rainey, Mashigo, Okutwe (Lynch, 50 mins), Flood; Keogh (Da Silva, 70 mins); Harris (O’Donnell, 87 mins).

Galway United: Clarke; Horgan, Slevin, Brouder, Donelon; McCarthy (Nugent, 81 mins), Borden, McCormack; Manley (Hurley, 58 mins), Walsh (Lomboto, 89 mins), Manning (Rowe, 89 mins).

Referee: D. Dunne (Dublin).