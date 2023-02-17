Redmond rescues opening night point for St Pats 

St. Patricks Athletic 1 Derry City 1

A boisterous Richmond Park played host to an opening night thriller as two of last season's top four were forced to settle for a point in a full-throttle encounter.

Following a breathless start both sides began to show their quality on the ball, with St Pats getting some joy in behind Derry’s wide men. One of which was on-loan Fulham winger and Irish under-21 International, Ollie O’Neill, thrown into the side minutes before kick-off when Candystripes talisman Michael Duffy was forced to pull out with an injury.

It wasn't until midway through the first half when either keeper was forced into action and it was the visitors who really should have taken the lead.

Drifting in off the left, O’Neill showed great strength to hold off two challengers in the middle before slipping in the pacey Ryan Graydon through. The ex-Longford man tried to chip the ball over the onrushing David Odumosu, but the Saints stopper showed a strong hand to keep his side level.

With the wind in their sails, Derry City finally broke the deadlock just after the half-hour mark when Jordan McEneff took advantage of a sloppy pass out from the back by the usually reliable Redmond. The ex-Arsenal youth drove straight at the heart of the defence and as he entered the area, and seemingly off-balance, somehow managed to scoop the ball over the helpless keeper.

Prior to the break, The Saints sprung to life in the attacking third following some excellent work by Chris Forrester. His dangerously whipped cross fell kindly to Jamie Lennon, whose low drive was brilliantly blocked by Mark Connolly.

The second half was just as fast and frenetic. The introduction of one of the most exciting imports to the league, Jake Mulraney, lifted the home side and was involved in the first big chance of the second half flying down the wing before cutting back to Sam Curtis, who then tee’d up Forrester on the edge of the area but with his quality, frustratingly failed to hit the target.

The home side failed to really threaten Brian Maher as the second half developed, much to the ire of the home fans, but with just one goal in it, the 4789 in attendance knew one chance could make all the difference as the visitors sat in to protect their lead.

And that’s exactly what happened.

With five minutes remaining, Mulraney’s inswinging cross from deep on the right wing evaded everyone and looked to be heading straight in, forcing Maher down to a smart save.

Corner after corner rained in on the Derry goal as a result and with one minute on the left, the ball was somehow squeezed home by Joe Redmond who redeemed himself for his earlier error.

St. Patrick’s Athletic: David Odumosu, Sam Curtis, Noah Lewis, Joe Redmond, Tom Grivosti (Serge Atakayi, 66’) Anto Breslin, Jamie Lennon, Vladislav Kreida, Mark Doyle (Jake Mulraney, 53’), Chris Forrester (Conor Carty, 74’), Tommy Lonergan (Eoin Doyle, 74’).

Subs not used: Daniel Rogers, Jason McClelland, Ben McCormack, Thijs Timmermans, John-Alan McGrath.

Derry City: Brian Maher, Ciaran Coll, Shane McEleney, Mark Connolly, Cameron McJannet (Ronan Boyce, 45’), Will Patching, Adam O’Reilly, Jordan McEneff (Brandon Kavanagh, 71’), Ollie O’Neill (Patrick McEleney, 59’), Ryan Graydon, Jamie McGonigle (Cian Kavanagh, 71’).

Subs not used: Tadhg Ryan, Ben Doherty, Matthew Ward, Michael Duffy, Evan McLaughlin.

Referee: Rob Harvey