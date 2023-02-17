Lee Mason leaves PGMOL by ‘mutual consent’ after error in Arsenal game

VAR referee failed to spot offside in Arsenal draw with Brentford.
Lee Mason leaves PGMOL by ‘mutual consent’ after error in Arsenal game

LEE LEAVES: Referee Lee Mason during the Premier League match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. Picture date: Saturday February 27, 2021.

Fri, 17 Feb, 2023 - 20:42
PA Media

Professional Game Match Officials Ltd has confirmed that VAR referee Lee Mason has left the organisation by mutual consent.

Mason caused controversy last weekend after failing to spot an offside in the buildup to Brentford’s equaliser against Arsenal and he had not been selected as a VAR for the next round of Premier League fixtures.

A statement posted by PGMOL on Twitter read: “PGMOL can confirm that Video Assistant Referee Lee Mason has departed the organisation by mutual consent.

“Lee was a Premier League referee for 15 years and oversaw 287 top flight matches during that time, with his last coming during the closing stages of the 2021-22 season.

"His full career in the professional game saw the 51-year-old officiate in over 500 fixtures after he progressed to the Football League in 1998.

“We would like to thank Lee for his dedicated service to the professional game and wish him all the best for the future.”

