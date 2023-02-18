'The Irishman of Turin is fabulous'

"Welcome mister Brady." This was the headline in La Stampa newspaper on August 1st, 1980, as they covered Liam Brady’s arrival in Turin. Manager Giovanni Trapattoni was there to greet him at the airport, and a photo showed the smiling Dubliner on the shoulders of delirious Juventus fans. This was the beginning of the Irishman’s love affair with Italy.

He joined his new teammates at their training camp, and as the Corriere Della Sera announced, "It’s Brady Time." Pre-season preparations attracted thousands of Juventus fans, along with attention from the press. A practice match against their youth team was enough to see Liam make the front page of Italy’s largest sports paper La Gazzetta Dello Sport, on August 11th. Readers were told ‘Brady re-awakens Juve’.

Three days later, after another friendly win, Liam was again front-page news. La Gazzetta’s headline "Brady Enthuses" was proof that Liam was settling in well. Now he just needed to prove it when the real action started. While Serie A wouldn’t kick off until mid-September, Juventus would now face four Coppa Italia games.

By then, Brady was already aware of the scrutiny he would come under. In an interview published in the Guerin Sportivo magazine, he spoke of what had struck him most since his arrival.

“I thought the English were crazy about football, but here they live for it; never-ending daily sports newspapers, a flood of football magazines, it’s extraordinary. I still can’t read the articles, but I understand the headlines. All I’ve done since I arrived is read my name in capital letters.”

Those headlines wouldn’t always make for pleasant reading, but for now he was enjoying his new life. In that same interview, his wife Sarah explained Liam’s immediate excitement.

“He called me as soon as he arrived at the training camp, 'Sarah it’s beautiful. They gave me an incredible welcome, you should see the fans, I’ve never met such wonderful people’. On the second night he told me ‘I’m a real Italian, I already know all the swear words’.”

Liam made his debut at Udinese in the cup on August 20th. Juventus went 2-0 down but were rescued by two Brady crosses headed home by Roberto Bettega. Although yet to impress, they did win their next two games.

In early September Liam lined out at the Parc des Princes in Paris, as Juventus took on France in a glamour friendly. Michel Platini was also on the pitch. Despite a 1-0 defeat, a much-improved Juventus left the field to the cheers of the French crowd. There was applause too for Brady during the game, before being substituted after an hour. Trapattoni decided to rest him knowing that after the next game Liam would head to Dublin, where Ireland would face Holland.

Brady played the full game that Sunday as Juventus defeated Genoa in the final group game of the Coppa Italia. He also ran into his first bit of controversy since his arrival. Having complained to the referee over the rough play of his markers, after the game the Genoa manager Luigi Simoni had some words of advice. “He’d better learn to play another way. In Italy it’s not as comfortable as in England where he’s used to having plenty of space. Here the marking is closer and you’re always going to get some kicks.”

Brady didn’t take kindly to the advice. “That’s his opinion, not mine. I know how to play football.”

There was little rest, as four days after defeating the Dutch with Ireland, Brady would make his Serie A debut. Maybe it was fatigue, or more likely the torrid Sardinian heat, but the press wasn’t so kind to Liam after a 1-1 draw with Cagliari. The Corriere Della Sera went in hard ‘Juve safe at Cagliari… despite Brady’.

La Stampa explained that the Irishman had understandably struggled in the high temperatures. The Turin-based Tuttosport said Brady was livelier in the second half to the point of providing chances for a winner, which Juventus failed to exploit.

Other newspapers were not so kind. La Gazzetta Del Popolo: "Insufficient. For now, he has only taught us how to take a corner. In any case, he took a good cure in the sun and with that anaemic air of his, it won’t do him any harm." Il Giorno was just as cruel: "Juve’s foreigner stood with his tongue hanging out. It didn’t seem possible to Brady that anywhere in the world you could play football in that heat. Then, warned during the break that the match was underway, he did improve in the second half’."

Three days later it was a different story. Maybe it was the evening air, but a UEFA Cup game with Panathinaikos brought out the best in Brady. "The Irishman of Turin is Fabulous," read the headline, as he led his side to a 4-0 win. He was taken off after an hour but by then his job was done, three assists before he was taken down for a penalty which brought the last goal.

In the league, however, Brady and Juventus still failed to impress. The papers spoke of the underperforming Irishman, although he was voted the best player when Juve lost the derby to Torino at the end of October. It was November when Liam really came to life. He scored his first goal for the club, against Widzew Łódź in the UEFA Cup. Having lost 3-1 in Poland, it was Brady’s goal which forced the tie to extra-time, and penalties.

Liam stepped up after Juventus had already missed their first two spot kicks. Brady converted, but when Zbigniew Boniek fired his past Dino Zoff, Juve were out of Europe. After Brady returned from a 6-0 win for Ireland over Cyprus, his good form continued in the clash with title holders Inter.

Antonio Cabrini had been the penalty-taker up to now, before failing to convert in that European defeat. When Juventus were awarded a spot kick just after the break, Brady broke the deadlock with his first Serie A goal. Juve won and they were back in the title race. When asked how he would celebrate, man of the match Brady replied that dinner at home with his wife seemed like the best idea.

Brady again opened the scoring in the final game before Christmas. His curling shot found the top corner in another man-of-the-match performance in a 4-0 win over Udinese. January saw Juventus face league leaders Roma, and after a scoreless draw they were still two points adrift. After the game Brady spoke, in Italian, to the press, admitting that Roma were good but Juventus are stronger.

An injury against Cagliari saw Liam miss his only two games that season. He returned with a bang as he scored twice in a 5-1 win at Bologna.

"Torino surrender to Brady’s goal" was La Stampa’s headline after another left-foot shot from distance set Juve up for a 2-0 derby win. He scored again the following week, this time from the penalty spot, as Juventus came from behind to beat Perugia. The win put Juventus top for the first time that season, but defeat to Inter a week later saw Roma reclaim the lead.

In a win over Catanzaro, Brady scored by rounding a defender and the keeper before slotting home from a tight angle. The humble Dubliner, when told his goal had been compared to Juventus legend Omar Sivori, was having none of it. “No, that seems a bit too much for me.”

The following week, Brady scored again with almost a carbon copy goal. The win at Pistoiese saw Juventus draw level with Roma with five games left. When the top two met on May 10th, Juventus had gone one point clear. A scoreless draw meant they still held that slender advantage with just two rounds to play.

Brady’s team travelled to Naples on the penultimate day and with Napoli just two points behind, and Roma breathing down their necks, Juventus couldn’t afford to slip up. A 1-0 win was enough to keep them in pole position. While Trapattoni was still cautious, saying they had a 50% chance, Brady seemed more optimistic. "Brady: The title is in one hand, next Sunday in two" read the headline.

The final round of the season saw Juventus host Fiorentina with Roma away to Avellino. Trapattoni’s side had failed to win the league the previous two seasons, now they had a perfect chance to claim the Scudetto on the last day. With Roma held to a draw, Juventus’s 1-0 win was more than enough. Cabrini scored the winner, his seventh league goal that season, but Brady had netted eight, making him the side’s top scorer.

Monday’s papers were full of Juve’s triumph, with Liam Brady front and centre. There were pictures of the team celebrating in a local nightclub, Liam with his arm around his wife Sarah. Earlier that evening the squad were guests on RAI television, where a calm and collected Brady spoke Italian with ease, but straight after the game it was a more emotional Liam who spoke to journalists.

“I dedicate this win to my wife Sarah, to friends old and new, to my family, but most of all I dedicate it to my late friend, Gigi Peronace.”

Peronace was the man responsible for the deal which brought Liam to Juventus, and he had died five months previously. “I’ve shown the English that they were wrong when they said I shouldn’t come to Italy, that I wasn’t suited to your football, that Italy is horrible and Turin a difficult place to live. Only Peronace insisted, and he was right, that’s why I wish he was here to enjoy it.”

He also spoke of his friendship with Marco Tardelli. “I have lots of friends here, but Marco is the best. He’s kind and when I only spoke English, he helped me a lot.”

As he sat sipping his beer in the celebrating dressing room, he was asked what Irish music he would listen to that night? For once, music was not on Liam Brady’s mind.

“Tonight, no Chieftains, tonight it’s the nightclub. Tonight, we dance, Sarah and I.”