Shamrock Rovers begin hunt for fourth title in a row against Sligo

As they kick off the final lap of a potential first LOI four-in-a-row in 36 years, Shamrock Rovers aren’t relying on a fast start by their new recruits.

The Hoops travel to Sligo Rovers on Saturday - completing the first series of fixtures - reinforced with Liam Burt, Trevor Clarke, Markus Poom and Johnny Kenny.

The latter can expect a frosty reception after snubbing his first and hometown club when it recently came to decision time.

Had he chosen differently when the loan options at Celtic were presented, the 19-year-old would be in the Bit O’Red colours in this Showgrounds decider.

That dilemma settled, Kenny could partner the returning Rory Gaffney for his debut in another green and white hooped outfit.

While the spotlight will be on the teen, especially from the locals he left jilted, there’s no pressure from Stephen Bradley for an instant impact.

Rovers won the latest of their third titles by 13 points despite starting last season with just two victories from their opening six games.

That included defeats on the road to Derry City and St Patrick’s Athletic - the teams who finished directly behind them.

Only once in four meetings did they overcome Saturday’s opponents during a demanding campaign highlighted by the breakthrough of Europa League group stage football.

Patience is the policy being adopted by the country’s kingpins.

“We saw last year – when we had 54 games over the course of the season – that’s it's not about everyone flying early on,” cautioned Rovers’ young boss.

“I think it's important that they all featured last week to get a taste of it in our team. They haven't played together in a competitive game, so it was good for them to get a feel for that.

“This isn’t about the new lads making an impact at the start of the season.

“It's about everyone contributing at different points of the season and I've no doubt we'll need that again this season.”

That run-out seven days ago was a 2-0 defeat to Derry in the President’s Cup, technically a non-competitive game, as Bradley alludes.

As well as missing out on Kenny, Sligo manager John Russell must contend with the losses of Aidan Keena and Shane Blaney for his first full season at the helm. They followed goalkeeper Ed McGinty’s mid-season exit by accepting opportunities on the UK circuit.

Sligo had a rigorous pre-season, including a training camp and friendlies at the English FA’s St George’s Park, as Russell aims to mould a squad featuring 10 recruits.

One of those is a returning defender in John Mahon, who’d left for St Johnstone, but Russell has spread his net to Estonia and Faroe Islands for talent that won’t smash his budget.

Tall striker Stefan Radosavljevic – a direct replacement for the league’s top scorer last year, Keena – should make his debut while Danny Lafferty, a former Hoop, is set to occupy the wing-back role.

Russell has to plan without long-term injury victims Garry Buckley, Gary Boylan and Mark Byrne but Rovers will have Gary O’Neill back, albeit a place on the bench is likely.

In the First Division, Longford Town welcome Athlone Town to Bishopsgate (7.30pm).