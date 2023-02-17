First Division: Club-by-club guide as new LOI season kicks-off

Athlone Town

Manager: Dermot Lennon (since April '22).

Owners(s): John Hayden.

Last season: 9th.

Ins: NONE.

Outs: Thomas Oluwa (Waterford), Andy Spain (Treaty United) Jarlath Jones (Drogheda United), Sami Clarke.

Looking up or down: Given that they finished second bottom last and haven’t made a new signing yet, it looks like it might be another tough season.

Player to watch: Oisin Duffy is a product of the club’s academy and he recovered from a serious injury to make 22 appearances last year. They will be hoping he can kick on again this season.

Verdict: 9th.

Bray Wanderers

Manager: Ian Ryan (since Dec ’22).

Owners(s): Tony Richardson, Pat Devlin.

Last season: 7th.

Ins: Chris Lyons (Drogheda United), Harry Groome, Luka Lovic (both Wexford), Dave Webster (Finn Harps), Conor Davis, Ger Shortt (both Wexford), Dane Massey (Drogheda United), Max Murphy (Bohemians), Jake Walker (Crumlin United), Eoin Farrell (Wexford), Alex Moody (Wexford), Darren Craven (Longford Town), Conor Crowley, Len O'Sullivan (both Wexford), Cole Omorehiomwan (Shamrock Rovers), Joe Power (Longford Town), Guillermo Almiroll.

Outs: Hugh Douglas (Wexford), Conor McManus (Brentford B), Darragh Lynch (Longford Town), Daniel Blackbyrne, Keith Dalton, Jamie Hollywood, Conor Clifford (Lucan United), Ben Clark, Zak O'Neill, Eoin Massey (St Mochta's), Kieran Marty Waters, Kevin Knight, Joe Gorman, Ugo Anny-Nzekwue, Jamie Callaghan (Crumlin United), Evan Harte (St Patrick's Athletic U19), Dean Zambra (Wayside Celtic), Colin Kelly (Treaty United).

Looking up or down: An improvement on their third from bottom finish last season will surely be the aim but it is going to be tough as those around them have strengthened.

Player to watch: Guillermo Almiroll scored on his debut last time out. Wanderers’ fans will be hoping he can continue to bring goals and a bit of Spanish magic to their midfield.

Verdict: 8th.

THE RAMBLERS: Jack Doherty poses for a portrait during a Cobh Ramblers squad portrait session at Lotamore Park in Mayfield, Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Cobh Ramblers

Manager: Shane Keegan (since June ’22).

Owners(s): Fan-owned.

Last season: 9th.

Ins: Jack Doherty (Wexford), Charlie Lyons (Galway United), Callum Stringer (Waterford), Ryan Delaney, David Bosnjak (College Corinthians), Cian Browne (Villa FC), Wilson Waweru (Galway United - loan), Lee Steacy (Drogheda United), Charlie O'Brien (Cork City U17).

Outs: Charlie Fleming (Geelong FC), Sean McGrath (Kerry), John Kavanagh, Sean Barron, Danny O’Connell, Gavin Ryan, Harlain Mbayo, Paul Hunt and Beineón O’Brien Whitmarsh.

Looking up or down: Well, considering they finished bottom of the table least year they can only look up. But in Keegan’s first full season in charge, they are sure to improve.

Player to watch: The Rams beat a number of clubs to seal the signature of Jack Doherty and the midfielder has already impressed in pre-season.

Verdict: 5th.

Finn Harps

Manager: Dave Rodgers (since Dec ’22).

Owners(s): Fan-owned.

Last season: Relegated from the Premier Division.

Ins: Keith Cowan (Drogheda United), Caoimhin Porter, Daithi McCallion (both Derry City - loan), Seamas Keogh (Sligo Rovers), Filip Da Silva (Ullensaker/Kisa IL), Michael Harris (Colorado Rapids), Tim Hiemer, Ryan Flood (Phoenix Rising), Katlego Mashigo (Portadown), Daniel Okwute & Ellis Farrar (both Stockport County - loan), Shane McMonagle (Aileach).

Outs: Ethan Boyle (Wexford), Dave Webster (Bray Wanderers), Rob Slevin (Galway United), Regan Donelan (Galway United), Ryan Connolly (Treaty United), Gary Boylan (end of loan), Luke Rudden, Conor Tourish, James McKeown (Cleethorpes Town), Mark Timlin (retired), Barry McNamee, Jose Carrillo.

Looking up or down: Finn Harps had been flirting with relegation for a number of years but now they are back in the first division, they will be hoping it’s brief.

Player to watch: There aren’t many things more exciting in football than a young Brazilian striker. Filip Da Silva is definitely one to watch.

Verdict: 2nd.

UNITED: Aaron Neary poses for a portrait during a Galway United squad portrait session at the Clayton Hotel in Galway. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Galway United

Manager: John Caulfield (since Aug ’20).

Owners(s): Local property developers done good, the Comer Brothers.

Last season: 2nd. Beaten in playoff final by Waterford.

Ins: Brendan Clarke (Shelbourne), Rob Slevin (Finn Harps), Darren Clarke (Longford Town), Callum McNamara (Treaty United), Maurice Nugent, Regan Donelan (Finn Harps), Colm Horgan (Sligo Rovers), Alex Rutter (Hume City) Vincent Borden (Rudar Velenje) Ibrahim Keita.

Outs: Conor Kearns (Shelbourne), Max Hemmings, Charlie Lyons (Cobh Ramblers), Matt Connor (Waterford), Gary Boylan (Sligo Rovers), Wilson Waweru (Cobh Ramblers - loan), Daniel O'Connor (Ipswich Town).

Looking up or down: They have to be looking at promotion this season. They have made a number of good signings on the pitch but the appointment of Ollie Horgan off it is intriguing.

Player to watch: Stephen Walsh is set for his tenth season with Galway. He has made 258 appearances and scored 29 goals but 18 of them came in the last campaign. Can the former left-back now striker keep banging them in?

Verdict: 1st.

Kerry

Manager: Billy Dennehy (since Nov ’22).

Owners(s): Brian Ainscough, Kerry District League.

Last season: N/A.

Ins: Matt Keane (Treaty United), Sean McGrath (Cobh Ramblers), Trpimir Vrljic (Killarney Celtic), Sean Kennedy, Nathan Gleeson, Junior Ankomah, Andy Quaid (Regional United), Cormac Buckley, Cian Brosnan, Nathan Gleeson, Junior Ankomah, Ryan Kelliher (Killarney Celtic), Cianan Cooney, Sean O'Connell, Ronan Teahan, Samuel Aladesanusi, Togor Silong, Wayne Guthrie, Callan Scully, Alex Ainscough, Kennedy Amechi (Cork City), Kalen Spillane, Mark Carey (Cork City), Leo Gaxha (Sheffield United) Jonathan Hannafin, Graham O'Reilly, Rob Vasiu, Kevin Williams, Aaron O'Sullivan, Steven McCarthy, Shane Guthrie.

Outs: N/A.

Looking up or down: Seeing as it’s their first ever season in the League of Ireland, they can only look up. A welcome addition no matter what happens.

Player to watch: After a spell with Sheffield United, Leo Gaxha returns to his local club with a point to prove.

Verdict: 10th.

DE TOWN: Cristian Magerusan poses for a portrait during a Longford Town FC squad portrait session at Bishopsgate in Longford. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Longford Town

Manager: Stephen Henderson (since Nov ’22).

Owners(s): Stalwart Jim Hanley.

Last season: 4th. Beaten by Galway United in playoff semi-final.

Ins: Jack Brady (Treaty United), Jamal Ibrahim (Shelbourne), Kyle O'Connor (Shelbourne), Francis Campbell (Shelbourne), James Doona (Cork City), Derek Daly (Crumlin United), Evan Farrell (Bangor Celtic), Gavin O'Brien (Bohemians), Oisin Hand (Shamrock Rovers), Josh Giurgi (Shelbourne), Stephen Meaney, Darragh Lynch (Bray Wanderers), Viktor Serdeniuk (Shamrock Rovers), Ross Fay (St Patrick's Athletic), Jack Harrington (Dundalk), Aaron Walsh (Loughgall), Aodh Dervin (Shelbourne - loan), Mohamed Boudiaf (Glebe North), Ciaran Hodanu (Cork City).

Outs: Aaron Robinson (Wexford), Mark Hanratty (Wexford), Ben Lynch (Wexford), Karl Chambers (Wexford), Darren Clarke (Galway United), Matthew Dunne (Wexford), Darren Craven (Bray Wanderers), Jordan Adeyemo (Wexford), Colm Cox (Wexford), Dean McMenamy (end of loan), Luke Dennison (Bohemians), Brandon McCann (Wexford), Matthew O'Brien, Dylan Barnett, Eric Molloy, Michael McDonnell, Joe Power (Bray Wanderers).

Looking up or down: They will have eyes on at least a playoff spot again this year but with a number of other clubs improving it won’t be easy.

Player to watch: There was a lot of excitement and hype around Aodh Dervin’s move “home” as they said on social media.

Verdict: 4th.

Treaty United

Manager: Tommy Barrett (since Jan ’22).

Owners(s): Various directors.

Last season: 5th. Beaten by Waterford in playoff semi-final.

Ins: Conor Barry (Wexford), Ryan Connolly (Finn Harps), Anto O'Donnell, Andy Spain (Athlone Town), Shane Hallahan (Cobh Wanderers), Colin Kelly (Bray Wanderers).

Outs: Jack Lynch, Joe Collins, Joel Coulstrain (Aisling Annacotty), Callum McNamara (Galway United), Jack Brady (Longford Town), Conor Melody, Matt Keane (Kerry FC), Sean Guerins.

Looking up or down: Similar to Longford Town they will be targeting a return to the playoffs but they will also be wary of other clubs with the same aspirations.

Player to watch: Anto O’Donnell is back to full fitness and he is sure to make a huge impact on the pitch but also in the dressing room.

Verdict: 6th.

Waterford

Manager: Danny Searle (since June ’22).

Owners(s): Andy Pilley, Fleetwood Group.

Last season: 2nd. Beaten by UCD in promotion/relegation playoff final.

Ins: Thomas Oluwa (Athlone Town), Dean McMenamy (Shamrock Rovers), Connor Parsons (Wycombe Wanderers), Matt Connor (Galway United), Giles Phillips (Aldershot Town), Barry Baggley (Fleetwood Town - loan). Christopher Conn-Clarke (Fleetwood Town - loan), Ronan Coughlan (St Patrick's Athletic), Ryan Burke (Bohemians), Charles Ondo (Huddersfield Town).

Outs: Phoenix Patterson (Fleetwood Town), Richard Taylor (St Mirren), Brian Murphy (retired), Yassine En-Neyah, Callum Stringer (Cobh Ramblers - loan), Junior Quitirna (Fleetwood Town), Timi Sobowale (Floro SK), Raul Uche, Jeremie Milambo.

Looking up or down: They will be looking to win the title and secure automatic promotion but similar to last season, it’s likely to be a tight three horse race.

Player to watch: Phoenix Patterson will be a huge loss so it’s up to new boy Ronan Coughlan to help fill the goal void.

Verdict: 3rd.

Wexford

Manager: James Keddy (since Nov ’22).

Owners(s): Supporters Trust, Tony Doyle.

Last season: 6th.

Ins: Aaron Robinson, Mark Hanratty, Ben Lynch, Karl Chambers, Jordan Adeyemo, Colm Cox, Matthew Dunne, Brandon McCann (all Longford Town), Hugh Douglas (Bray Wanderers), Aaron Doran and Conor Levingston (Bohemians), Ethan Boyle (Finn Harps), Danny Furlong, Harry Curtis, Charlie Heffernan.

Outs: Dinny Corcoran (retired), Harry Groome, Luka Lovic, Conor Davis, Ger Shortt, Eoin Farrell, Alex Moody (all Bray Wanderers), Conor Barry (Treaty United), Conor Crowley, Len O'Sullivan (both Bray Wanderers), Jack Doherty (Cobh Ramblers).

Looking up or down: They finished just three points off a playoff spot last year and they may well settle for a similar challenge to those positions this term.

Player to watch: New signing Jordan Adeyemo has been backed to fire in the goals for Wexford this campaign.

Verdict: 8th.