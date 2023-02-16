Damien Delaney part of Cork City's new board

Recently-installed owner Dermot Usher has assembled a new-look board ahead of the season.
Damien Delaney part of Cork City's new board

HOMETOWN HERO: Damien Delaney during his second spell with Cork City. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Thu, 16 Feb, 2023 - 22:05
John Fallon

Ex-Ireland and Crystal Palace and defender Damien Delaney is part of the new Cork City board assembled by Dermot Usher.

Delaney (41) had two spells at Cork City in between his distinguished cross-channel career, departing in 2018 for his last playing stint at Waterford.

Leading the new structure will be Chairman Keith Ockenden, chief executive of the club’s new sponsor Zeus Packaging.

He is joined by two executives of Sonas Bathrooms, the company Usher grew into a €50m-per-annum operation, in their finance director Darren Tierney and marketing specialist Louise Murphy.

Usher’s vow for gender balance is reflected by the appointment of Susan O’Connor, an ex-Ireland international who works as internal communications head for FBD Insurance.

Dr Seán Ó Conaill, Law and Irish Lecturer at the club’s education partners, University College Cork, and also active with Friends of the Rebel Army Society (Foras) has also agreed to join the board, with ex-FAI commercial executive Paul Byrne completing the collection of seven invitees.

Usher, the businessman who took control of City recently, promised a new top table in succession to Foras but has agreed to meet with the trust’s board quarterly and hold anyearly summit with members under his leadership.

