Ten Hag and Man Utd left to rue missed chance of a big win at Barca 

BARCELONA 2

MANCHESTER UNITED 2

Marcus Rashford admitted this draw “felt like a loss” and Erik ten Hag maintained the theme by admitting his disappointment at his Manchester United side’s failure to emerge from a thrilling Europa League knockout stage play-off first leg with a clear advantage ahead of next Thursday’s return.

The reaction of both player and manager underlined the quality of United’s performance but also pointed to their failure to make more of a number of clear chances and claim a first win in the Camp Nou in the club’s history pointed to an underlying frustration.

Ten Hag’s side fought back after falling behind to Marcos Alonso’s 50th minute header, equalising through Rashford who struck his 14th goal in 16 games before forcing Jules Kounde to turn into his own goal. At that point, the Premier League side seemed set for victory but Raphinha’s 76th minute cross-cum-shot ensured the two teams will start on level terms at Old Trafford.

“I thought we dictated the game,” said Ten Hag, the United manager. “We had a difficult 15 minutes but apart from that we dictated the game. And we had so many chances so I was a little bit disappointed that at half-time it was nil-nil because we should have scored. And the opportunities they had were created by ourselves.

“But I think it was a great game. Two attacking teams. I think it was really Champions League, or even better than that. But in the end it is 2-2 and we have to finish it at Old Trafford.”

As well as his side’s wastefulness, Ten Hag was angered by the failure of Maurizio Mariani, the Italian referee, to penalise Kounde after he appeared to bring down Rashford as the striker broke clear on goal.

“I think the referee had a clear influence on this game,” said the manager. “I think it was a clear foul on Rashy. You can discuss whether it was in or out of the area, but if it was out, it was a red card because he was one on one with the keeper. So it’s a big influence, not only on the game but on the round. The referee can’t make these sort of mistakes.”

Rashford was in no doubt the match officials got it wrong. “It’s a massive moment in the game,” he said. “I don’t understand why the referee and assistant referee think I m going down there. I have passed him, my foot’s in front of the ball. It’s 100 percent a foul for me.”

“It feels like a loss,” added the forward. “We did well to get back into the game. Wes stayed calm, we stayed composed. We scored twice in quick succession and we felt in control of the outcome. But they are a good team with good players.”

Not that Barcelona didn’t have their own hard luck stories to tell. These two teams are more used to meeting each other at the business end of European competition. Their recent difficulties meant they were instead contesting for a place in the last 16 of the undervalued Europa League but this was an encounter that was worthy of their reputation as two of the continent’s most decorated clubs.

A high-tempo game see-sawed and ended with Barcelona feeling aggrieved they had not managed to establish a lead ahead of the return at Old Trafford when the ball ricocheted off David De Gea’s post during one of a number of late scrambles. The home side also felt they should have had a penalty when the ball struck Fred’s arm while United believed Rashford had been brought down by Kounde inside the box.

The tone was set in a first half when Barca keeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen made three fine saves, although Wout Weghorst should have done much better than fire his shot close to the German after being sent clear.

The breakthrough, however, came from the home side five minutes after the restart when Alonso headed home from a corner. Rashford replied six minutes later, collecting a pass from Fred before beating Ter Stegen at the near post. The forward then created the confusion in the home penalty area with a powerful low cross that forced Kounde’s error, but Raphinha denied United victory.

“We have to be proud because we competed really well until the end,” said Xavi, the Barcelona manager. “We played against a top team in Europe. United are coming back. I think both teams are in the same moment. I congratulated Ten Hag because he is doing well. It was a very good performance from both teams.”

Barcelona (4-3-3): Ter Stegen 6; Araujo 7, Kounde 5, Alonso 6 (Christensen 66, 6), Alba 7 (Balde 66, 6); Pedri 6 (Sergi Roberto, 41, 6), De Jong 5, Kessie 6 (Fati 66, 6); Raphinha 8 (Torres 83, 6), Lewandowski 6, Gavi 8.

Subs not used: Pena, Tenas, Eric Garcia, Casado, Torre, Alarcon.

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea 7; Wan-Bissaka 7, Varane 8, Shaw 7, Malacia 6; Casemiro 8, Fred 8; Fernandes 7, Weghorst 6, Sancho 7 (Garnacho 81, 6); Rashford 9.

Subs not used: Heaton, Butland, Lindelof, Maguire, Dalot, Pellistri, Elanga, Iqbal, Mainoo.

Referee: Maurizio Mariani (Italy) 5