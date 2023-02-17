Colin Healy: 'We want to build and get back to where we were'

Back to where they belong but not back to the habits that led to an inevitable crash.

Familiar scenes of fervour will accompany Cork City’s return to the top-flight; a packed Turner’s Cross led by the vociferous Shed, a tasty duel against Bohemians and a curious television audience observing what the latest version of the Rebels symbolises.

While much of it will be similar, behind the scenes things are different, even if it risks bursting the bubble of early-season expectancy.

Manager Colin Healy sketches out the portrait of realism.

“We want to build and get back to where we were,” began the legendary Leesider. “We’ve a great chance of that happening with Dermot behind us but it will take time.”

The Dermot he references is Usher, the Kildare-based businessman who took full ownership of City during the off-season.

In his pitch for final approval of the sale from Foras members, Usher married his ambition with authenticity.

The halcyon days Healy enjoyed at the Cross as a player, which ended with an FAI Cup winner's medal in the year he retired in 2016, are attainable once the business model is viable.

That’s based on a financial commitment by the investor of €850,000 in year one, adequate in his view to achieve the targeted top-half finish.

Gone are the long-term contracts City were hamstrung by during their purple patch of six years, albatrosses which stung once a dip in results during 2019 serrated their gate receipt revenue.

In this new era, the back-to-basics approach entails one-year contracts – a policy that hampers City’s recruitment in an inflated market where competitors are offering the security of longer deals.

“Dermot is only in the door and everything is new,” explained Healy. “It can be difficult attracting players on yearly contracts but that’s the way we're going – for now anyway.

“That doesn’t mean a player who does well won’t earn a longer deal during the season.

“From my conversations with Dermot, he’s a big supporter of City and the league in general. He’s got some very good ideas and is all for it.

“But we’ve just got promoted and I don’t think we’re there yet as a club, although I believe we will be.”

Healy’s primary strategy in equipping for the superior challenge was seeking recruits from abroad.

His connections at Celtic facilitated a loan swoop for Tobi Oluwayemi, first-choice goalkeeper once he shakes off a groin strain, but their unusual shopping tour brought them to Scandinavia.

Midfielder Albin Winbo, wing-back Kevin Čustović and striker Daniel Krezic - all Swedes - have experience from higher levels than Ireland and how much they deliver promises to be crucial to City’s cause.

Strike pair Ethon Varian and Tunde Owolabi may soon be into the action, for Ruairi Keating’s regular partner in attack during the First Division title-winning season, Cian Murphy, has to wait another couple of weeks to be over his knee injury.

The eye-catching domestic capture that supporters craved hasn’t materialised, with only five days remaining until Wednesday’s transfer deadline.

“The takeover delayed our recruitment and a lot of players were signed up by the time it got completed,” Healy said about the December 4 ballot that ratified Usher’s buyout.

“We were late to the market because I couldn’t offer a deal which we couldn’t honour if Dermot’s proposal didn’t pass.

“Despite those difficulties, a lot of players want to sign for Cork City.

“For the past two years in the First Division, I was trying to sell Cork City to players whereas I don’t with the Premier.

“When I’m talking to players in England, they only want to come here to the Premier division.

“This is the highest standard of football in the country, you want to be part of it so it’s great to be back in there.”

Captain Cian Coleman concurs, having been through the turmoil of relegation and financial uncertainty since returning to his boyhood club in 2020.

“The squad really developed during those two years in the First Division and though we’re aware of the step-up in opposition, we believe in each other to have a good season.

“Cork City is one of the biggest clubs in the country and belongs in the top division. We feel we deserve to be there too and now we’ve to show it.”

Much of the same; only different – a fusion to prosper rather than succumb to tried and failed methods.