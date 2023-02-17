Premier Division: Club-by-club guide as new LOI season kicks-off 

BOHEMIANS

Manager: Declan Devine (since Oct ’22)

Owner(s): Fully fan-owned.

Last season finish: 6th.

Ins: Paddy Kirk and Adam O’Donnell (both Sligo Rovers), Keith Buckley (unattached), James Akintunde (Derry City), Dean Williams (Drogheda United), Luke Dennison (Longford Town), Dylan Connolly (Morecambe), Grant Hornton (Cheltenham Town on loan), Jay Benn (Lincoln City on loan), Kacper Radkowski (Slask Wroclaw on loan).

Outs: Jamie Mullins (Brighton & Hove Albion), Conor Levingston (Wexford), Tyreke Wilson (Shelbourne), Liam Burt (Shamrock Rovers), Aaron Doran (Wexford), Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe (Glentoran), Jordan Doherty, Max Murphy (Bray Wanderers), Ciaran Kelly (Bradford City), Laurenz Dehl, Jon McCracken, Tadhg Ryan (Derry City), James Finnerty (Sligo Rovers), Gavin O'Brien (Longford Town), Rory Feely (Barrow), Josh Kerr, Ryan Burke (Waterford), Ethon Varian (Cork City on loan).

Looking up or down? Lots of turnover in the off-season, including the addition of Pat Fenlon as Director of Football, so stability is the objective.

Player to watch: Jonathan Afolabi – if the former Celtic and Ireland U21 striker can stay free of injury, he’s got the tools to deliver a double-figure goal haul.

Verdict: 7th.

CORK CITY

Manager: Colin Healy (since Oct ’20)

Owner(s): Dermot Usher 100% shareholder.

Last season finish: Promoted as First Division champions.

Ins: Tunde Owolabi (St Patrick's Athletic), Albin Winbo (Varberg BOIS), Daniel Krezic (Degerfors), Ethon Varian (Bohemians on loan), Matt Healy (Ipswich Town on loan), Tobi Oluwayemi (Celtic on loan), Kevin Custovic (Vejle on loan).

'KEEPER RANKS: Tobi Oluwayemi has signed for Cork City on loan from Celtic. Pic: Cork City FC

Outs: Mark McNulty (retired), Kevin O’Connor (emigrated), Louis Britton (Yeovil Town), Dylan McGlade (Hume City), James Doona (Longford Town), David Harrington (Fleetwood Town), Mark O'Mahony (Brighton & Hove Albion), Leon Ayinde (Ipswich Town), Franco Umeh (Crystal Palace), Kennedy Amechi (Kerry FC), Alec Byrne (Unattached).

Looking up or down? Euphoria and expectation engulf City on their top-flight return but they face teams with deeper strength in depth. Survival, with a fair bit to spare, seems realistic.

Player to watch: Tobi Oluwayemi – highly-rated England U20 goalkeeper will get plenty of action to enhance his reputation.

Verdict: 8th.

DERRY CITY

Manager: Ruaidhrí Higgins (since April ’21)

Owner(s): Billionaire Philip O’Doherty.

Last season finish: Runners-up.

Ins: Adam O'Reilly (Preston North End), Colm Whelan (UCD), Tadgh Ryan (Bohemians), Ben Doherty (Larne), Matt Ward (Ipswich on loan).

Outs: Danny Lafferty (Sligo), James Akintunde (Bohemians), Matty Smith (Shels), Daithí McCallion (Finn Harps on loan).

Looking up or down? Only one direction and it’s not behind. Armed with a couple more anticipated additions before Wednesday’s deadline, they’ll push for the title.

Player to watch: Colm Whelan – It could be April before he’s back from a serious knee injury but the new striker is capable of catching up.

Verdict: 1st.

DROGHEDA UNITED

Manager: Kevin Doherty (since Dec ‘21)

Owner(s): Conor Hoey – who has been in talks with potential investors, including US-based parties.

Last season finish: 8th.

Ins: Ben Curtis (St Patrick's Athletic), Sean Brennan (UCD), Aaron McNally (Brazos Valley Cavalry), Fiachra Pagel (Forest Green Rovers - loan), Conor Keeley (Ballymena United), Emmanuel Adegboyega (Dundalk), Jarlath Jones (Athlone Town), Michael Leddy (Shamrock Rovers - loan), Elicha Ahui and Freddie Draper (Lincoln City on loan).

Outs: Keith Cowan (Finn Harps), Andrew Quinn (Shelbourne), Dane Massey and Chris Lyons (Bray Wanderers), Dean Williams (Bohemians), Lee Steacy (Cobh Ramblers), Mohamed Boudiaf (Newry City).

Looking up or down? Even standing still on a shoestring is a feat but this year might be a step too far.

Player to watch: Fredidie Draper – Loans from abroad can be risky but the 19-year-old striker has the pedigree to make an impact.

Verdict: 9th (relegation playoff).

DUNDALK

Manager: Stephen O’Donnell (since December ’21)

Owner(s): Stat Sports and Andy Connolly.

Last season finish: 4th.

Ins: Cameron Elliott (East Kilbride), Louie Annesley (Blackburn Rovers), Conor Malley (Rochdale), Archie Davies (Aldershot), Hayden Muller (Millwall).

Outs: Steven Bradley (Livingston), David McMillan (unattached), Brian Gartland (retired), Sam Bone (Maidstone), Emmanuel Adegboyega (Drogheda United), Mayowa Animasahun (Dungannon Swifts on loan).

Looking up or down? Slowness in the recruitment market while others mopped up didn’t help but they’ll pinch points to remain around the European spots.

POTENTIAL MATCHWINNER: Dundalk’s Daniel Kelly celebrates. Pic: ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Player to watch: Daniel Kelly – Was unlucky with injuries last term but possesses the pace and nous to be a matchwinner on his day.

Verdict: 5th.

SHAMROCK ROVERS

Manager: Stephen Bradley (since July ’16)

Owner(s): Ray Wilson and Dermot Desmond (25% each), members 50%.

Last season: Champions.

Ins: Liam Burt (Bohemians), Trevor Clarke (Bristol Rovers), Markus Poom (Flora Tallinn on loan), Johnny Kenny (Celtic on loan).

Outs: Andy Lyons (Blackpool), Aidomo Emakhu (Millwall), Chris McCann (Burton Albion), Oisin Hand and Viktor Serdeniuk (Longford Town), Barry Cotter (Barnsley), Adam Wells and Mikey Raggett (UCD).

Looking up or down? Another off-season of shrew recruitment but perched above, they’ve got a stronger Derry snapping at their heels.

Player to watch: Johnny Kenny – A revelation as a teen at Sligo Rovers, he stalled at Celtic last year but will get chances to bag a hatful this year.

Verdict: Runners-up.

SHELBOURNE

Manager: Damien Duff (since Dec ’21)

Owner(s): Closebreak, Andrew Doyle, Ricky Walsh, Mickey O’Rourke, Brian McGovern, Joe Casey.

Last season finish: 7th.

Ins: Conor Kearns (Galway), Matty Smith (Derry City), Kyle Robinson and Paddy Barrett (St Pats), Tyreke Wilson (Bohemians), Evan Caffrey (UCD), Andrew Quinn (Drogheda United), Cian Leavy (Reading on loan).

Outs: Brendan Clarke (Galway United), Stephan Negru (Oxford) Josh Giurgi (Longford), Aodh Dervin (Longford, loan), Dan Carr (Sevenoaks Town), Aaron O'Driscoll (released).

Looking up or down? Survival last year was surpassed with relative ease and that should stand to the core Duff has augmented with key arrivals.

Player to watch: Evan Caffrey – One of UCD’s most in-demand cadets will be comfortable in the habitat of his recently-deceased famous granddad Theo Dunne.

Verdict: 6th.

SLIGO ROVERS

Manager: John Russell (since July ’22)

Owner(s): Members owned.

Last season finish: 5th.

Ins: John Mahon (St Johnstone), Danny Lafferty (Derry CIty), James Finnerty (Bohs), Gary Boylan (Finn Harps), Bogdan Vastsuk (Stal Mielec), Johan Brannefalk (Norrby IF), Lukas Browning (Dalkurd), Stefan Radosavljevic (HB, Faroes).

AMBITIONS: Sligo Rovers manager John Russell and David Cawley at the launch of the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland 2023 season. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Outs: Aidan Keena (Sligo Rovers) Shane Blaney (Motherwell), Adam McDonnell and Paddy Kirk (Bohs), Seamus Keogh (Finn Harps), Colm Horgan (Galway United), Lewis Banks (Arbroath), Michael Lavin (Ipswich Town).

Looking up or down? Losing goal machine Aidan Keena for a modest fee is a set-back but in the first full season under Russell they’ll cause upsets.

Player to watch: Lukas Browning – Back in Ireland having moved to Sweden with his family as a baby, the crafty midfielder could light up the Showgrounds.

Verdict: 3rd.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC

Manager: Tim Clancy (since November ’21)

Owner(s): Property developer Garrett Kelleher.

Last season finish: 3rd.

Ins: Jake Mulraney (Orlando City), Tommy Lonergan (UCD), Vladislav Kreida (Flora Tallinn, Estonia), Noah Lewis (Willem II), Conor Carty (Bolton, loan), Jay McGrath (Coventry, loan).

Outs: Ian Bermingham (retired), Tunde Owoloabi (Cork City), Ben Curtis (Drogheda United), Kyle Robinson and Paddy Barrett (Shelbourne).

Looking up or down? A big year for the Saints and Clancy. Better consistency required to remain on coattails of the front pair.

Player to watch: Jamie Lennon – Onus on the midfielder to fill the void left by Adam O’Reilly’s exit and he’s equipped to meet the challenge.

Verdict: 3rd.

UCD

Manager: Andy Myler (since Dec ’19)

Owner(s): University custodians.

Last season finish: 9th (relegation playoff).

Ins: Adam Wells and Mikey Raggett (Shamrock Rovers), Brendan Barr (Derry City), Sammy Clarke (Athlone Town), Danu Kinsella-Bishop (UCD LSL team).

Outs: Tommy Lonergan (St Patrick’s Athletic), Dylan Duffy (Lincoln), Evan Caffrey (Shels), Colm Whelan (Derry City), Sean Brennan (Drogheda United).

Looking up or down? Dealing with the usual exodus isn’t new to Andy Myler and while they’ll learn from last year the tide is still against them.

Player to watch: Sam Todd – Commanding centre-back will likely depart once his studies complete in the summer, likely to Derry City, but his steadiness will be vital in the early stages.

Verdict: 10th.