Football rumours: Aston Villa could sell Emiliano Martinez to fund rebuild

Aston Villa are willing to listen to offers for World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.
Football rumours: Aston Villa could sell Emiliano Martinez to fund rebuild

The Mail reports Aston Villa are willing to listen to offers for World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Thu, 16 Feb, 2023 - 09:29
PA

What the papers say

The Mail reports Aston Villa are willing to listen to offers for World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. The paper notes the 30-year-old Argentina international is in his prime and could be moved on to fund Unai Emery’s rebuild.

Joao Cancelo has dismissed talk he fell out with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola prior to his loan to Bayern Munich as a “complete lie”. The Portugal international, 28, told Mundo Deportivo that he left the Etihad because he wanted more time on the pitch, according to the Mirror.

Frenkie de Jong playing for Netherlands (David Davies/PA)

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has opened the door to another Frenkie de Jong transfer bid. A deal to bring the Barcelona to Old Trafford collapsed last year when De Jong refused to move until backdated wages were paid. Now The Sun says the Holland international, 25, could be targeted again by his former Ajax boss.

The Mirror cites Correio da Manha as reporting Liverpool recently sent a scout to watch Sporting Lisbon centre-half Goncalo Inacio, 21, who has enjoyed a rapid rise in Portugal.

Social media round-up

Neymar: Le Parisien reports Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has met with Paris St Germain’s president in Paris about a potential summer transfer for the 31-year-old forward.

Martin Zubimendi: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has asked his club to sign the Spanish mifielder, 24, from Real Sociedad, according to Sport.

More in this section

Manchester City v Arsenal - Emirates FA Cup - Fourth Round - Etihad Stadium Pep Guardiola hails Man City’s quality as they move top 
Preston North End v Luton Town - Sky Bet Championship - Deepdale Troy Parrott's penalty earns 10-man Preston a point against Luton
Benfica build lead in first leg against Scott Parker's Club Brugge Benfica build lead in first leg against Scott Parker's Club Brugge
gossipPlace: UK
<p>Chelsea manager Graham Potter promised his side will learn from their mistakes before hosting Borussia Dortmund in the second leg (Tim Goode/PA)</p>

Graham Potter sees ‘step forward’ for Chelsea despite defeat in Dortmund

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.276 s