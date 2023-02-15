First blood to Dortmund as Adeyemi stuns Chelsea

BORUSSIA DORTMUND 1 (Adeyemi 63) CHELSEA 0

A PENNY for the thoughts of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who had to sit out this absorbing encounter against one of his former sides, as Chelsea's toothless attack again cost them dear.

Graham Potter left Aubameyang, his only traditional centre-forward, out of Chelsea's Champions League squad and that decision alone could mean the Blues going out of a competition they won less than two years ago.

They go into the second leg of this tie with a distinct disadvantage after Karim Adeyemi scored the game's only goal to give Dortmund their seventh successive win, while condemning Chelsea to their eighth defeat in the past 15 games.

But it was not as if Potter's side were outplayed. They dominated in terms of chances, with 21 shots on goal and eight of them on target. But without an out-and-out goalscorer like Aubameyang, they could not get past the Germans. True, Dortmund's goalkeeper Gregor Kobel had a night to remember with a string of superb saves, but Chelsea's expensively assembled side were guilty of missing some gilt-edged chances, not least Joao Felix who could have had a hat-trick.

In what was a fast-paced and entertaining game, the Blues could have been two goals ahead at half-time if Felix had shown more composure in front of goal. The Portuguese striker, who opened his Chelsea account with a goal at West Ham last weekend, had two golden chances to put Chelsea ahead in the 31st and 38th minutes.

First he shot over from 15 yards after exchanging passes with Hakim Ziyech on a speedy counter-attack, and then he struck the bar from even closer range after being put in on goal by Kai Havertz. Later in the game, with Chelsea chasing an equaliser, he shot straight at Kobel.

But it was not only the Blues missing chances. Dortmund played smart, incisive football going forward with Adeyemi, Jude Bellingham and Julian Brandt proving difficult to stop running from deep. Adeyemi had two early shots blocked and another just over the bar, Brandt scuffed one shot wide with the goal at his mercy, and then set up Sebastian Haller, who shot wastefully into the sidenetting from close range.

Shortly before half-time, another driving run from Brandt down the right created an opening for Marius Wolf, but the right-back curled his powerful shot wide of the far post.

It was end to end stuff, and neither side could claim to have control of the game. Bellingham, still only 19 and wearing the captain's armband, was playing with a maturity that belied his age.

It is little wonder that the big-spending Todd Boehly, who was watching his team from high in the BVB Stadion, would like to make the England midfielder his next big acquisition. One of his most recent signings, Mykhailo Mudryk had an early chance to run in on goal, but German defender Nico Schlotterbeck stuck out his long legs to prise the ball away from the flying Ukrainian.

Despite the abundance of goalmouth action, neither side managed a shot on target until the 54th minute, when Dortmund keeper Gregor Kubel made a flying save to keep out a goalbound free-kick from Reece James, who had been fouled 20 yards from goal. Suddenly there was a flurry of chances, with Brandt having a shot saved by Kepa Arrizabalaga, James being denied by Kobel, who also held a long shot from Enzo Fernandez. The Argentinian, who became a British record signing last month, had a relatively quiet game and looked anything but a €110 Euro man when Adeyemi waltzed past him for the goal that broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute.

The move originated from a Chelsea corner. When the ball was cleared with a hoof upfield, Adeyemi took the ball down superbly before setting off on an exhilarating run from inside his own half. Fernandez was stationed as Chelsea's deepest outfield player at the corner, but he was no match for Adeyemi, who has been clocked as the fastest player in the Bundesliga. The young German simply pushed the ball past Fernandez and flew past him before rounding Arrizabalaga and sliding the ball in the net from a tight angle. Dortmund's famous 'Yellow Wall' roared in delight, but their supporters still had to live on their nerves as Chelsea refused to give in.

Potter sent on Mason Mount for Mudryk, who faded again after a bright start, and the Blues laid siege to Dortmund's goal. Kalidou Koulibaly, back in defence in place of the ineligible Benoit Badashiele, almost scored with a powerful shot that Kubel only half-stopped, but former Liverpool midfielder cleared the ball of the line. Ziyech had a shot saved, and then put a free-kick well wide of goal, Havertz was tackled by Niclas Sule as he ran in goal, and Felix wasted another good chance, shooting straight at Kubel.

And in the fifth minute of stoppage time, Fernandez lined up a long shot that looked to be heading for the top corner of goal until Kubel flew to his left to tip the ball away, in a move that summed up the game.

DORTMUND 4-3-3: Kobel 9; Wolf (Riyerson 73), Sule 7, Schlotterbeck 7, Guerreiro 7; Bellingham 8, Can 7, Ozcan 7; Brandt 8, Haller 6 (Modeste 68), Adeyemi 8.

CHELSEA 4-2-3-1: Arrizabalaga 6; James 7, Silva 7, Koulibaly 6, Chilwell 6 (Cucurella 70); Loftus-Cheek 6, Fernandez 6; Ziyech 5, Felix 6, Mudryk 5 (Mount 70); Havertz 5.

Referee: Jesus Gil Manzano (Spain) 8/10