Key battles: De Bruyne bounces back to his brilliant best

Erling Haaland v Gabriel and William Saliba

The Arsenal central defenders knew they were in for a bruising evening against the Norway striker and they got just that. Although both Gabriel and Saliba were ready and willing to stand up to the City man in a physical battle, Haaland never gives up. He shanked a decent chance that fell his way after a long throw-in, but persevered and hustled Saliba into a conceding a free-kick that almost led to a second goal for City. In the second half, the big Norwegian’s physicality forced Gabriel to concede what would have been a penalty until VAR intervened to rule him offside, but Haaland was again heavily involved when City did go ahead again after 72 minutes, finding Ilkay Gundogan with a clever pass before Jack Grealish scored. And he was perfectly positioned after 82 minutes to take De Bruyne’s pass and finish with an unerring low shot — his 32nd goal of a remarkable debut season in English football.

Martin Odegaard v Kevin De Bruyne

The two outstanding playmakers on view had contrasting matches, which hardly reflected the way their respective campaigns had been going. Arsenal captain Odegaard has been in the form of his life this season, while De Bruyne has appeared to be playing below his own high standards, with Belgium’s disappointing showing at the World Cup in Qatar arguably the low point. But last night Odegaard struggled to find space against City’s midfield web, and De Bruyne appeared where it counted on two key occasions to end the evening with a goal and an assist to his name. He showed uncanny anticipation to intercept Takehiro Tomiyasu’s attempted clearance and sublime technique to lob Aaron Ramsdale after 24 minutes — ending a 13-game goal drought for the club. He later got into a minor touchline scuffle with Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta but even that was evidence of the Belgian’s willingness to get around the pitch in search of the ball, which was on show again in his forward break and cut-back for the third City goal.

Bukayo Saka v Bernardo Silva

Silva, a surprise choice to patrol the left side of City’s rearguard when Arsenal were in possession, made an early impression on the England winger with an uncompromising but fair challenge, and another that was correctly penalised. Arsenal would have hoped for Saka to enjoy himself against a makeshift defender, but Silva stuck to his task, aided by referee Anthony Taylor’s reluctance to show a yellow card. When Saka finally escaped his marker, he hesitated and a scoring chance was gone, but his willingness to keep running at Silva and take any punishment going finally led to a booking for the City man. After that, it was something of a surprise that Pep Guardiola persevered with the formation in the second half, but Silva’s sprint to new role on the right when Guardiola reverted to a more conventional back four after an hour was a clear indication of his relief at no longer having to attempt to harness Saka. And his pass began the move that led to City’s second goal.