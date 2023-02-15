UCD edge UL to Collingwood Cup in five-goal final thriller

Collingwood Cup final

UCD 3 UL 2

A 49th Collingwood Cup will sit in the UCD trophy cabinet after a dramatic finish to a classic final at Larne FC Inver Park.

Substitute Ronan Cowhey’s brilliant header in time added on from a pinpoint delivery by skipper Jack Keaney clinched the trophy for the Belfield side after UL had twice come from behind to level the tie. All five goals came after the break and four of them arrived in a whirlwind five-minute spell.

Ciaran Behan with a cracking left footed drive from 25 yards fired past Josh Coady to put UCD in front on 63 minutes. But minutes later a well delivered comer saw a towering header from defender Tom Carney level matters.

Back came UCD and once again Behan struck after cutting in from the right, again giving Coady no chance of reaching his left footed drive.

But UL, chasing their first ever Collingwood Cup success, kept plugging away and when Adam Foley scrambled in another equaliser at the neat post, it looked to be heading for extra time.

However, the drama wasn’t finished and into three minutes of time added on, Keaney’s fine ball picked out Cowhey’s run into the box for the golden header that saw UCD retain the cup for another season and left UL still looking for that elusive first ever win.

UCD: Lorcan Healy; Sean Carmody, Michael Gallagher, Jack Keaney, Shane McCreery; Rossa McAllister, Dara Keane, Donal Higgins; Billy Griffin, Danu Kinsella Bishop, Ciaran Behan.

Subs: Ronan Cowhey (for Griffin 57). Not used: Gearoid Mulligan, Ryan Bowden, Matthew Scott,

Gavin McConville, Danny Norris, Ben Callan

UNIVERSITY OF LIMERICK: Josh Coady; Cullen McCabe, Conor Whittle, Tom Carney, Joey Rushe; Darren Butler, Eoin Redmond; Tom Kidd, David McCarthy, Conor Butler; Adam Foley.

Subs: Leon Daly (for McCarthy 25), Ciaran Jennings (for C Butler 63), Cillian Duffy for Kidd 74),Dean Hegarty (for McCabe 74). Not used: Ewan O’Brien, Theo Joyce, Oleg Vrysochan.

Referee: Aaron Rainey