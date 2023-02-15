Thomas Partey to miss Arsenal's crunch title clash against Manchester City through injury

Arsenal have suffered a huge blow ahead of their top-of-the-table clash with Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night as Thomas Partey has been ruled out through injury.
The Athletic have reported that the Ghana international trained with team-mates on Tuesday and was expected to start the game against City.
But a late injury is set to see the influential midfielder miss the match although the issue is not thought to be serious.
Jorginho, who was signed by the Gunners from Chelsea during the transfer window, is likely to take his place in the starting eleven.
A win for Manchester City would see them overtake Mikel Arteta's side at the summit of the Premier although they will be level on points and Arsenal will still have one game in hand.