Southampton talks with Jesse Marsch break down over length of contract

Southampton have ended their interest in making Jesse Marsch their new manager after talks with the former Leeds manager broke down over the proposed length of contract.

Marsch, who was sacked by Leeds last Monday, held positive talks with Southampton officials this week and had been expected to be confirmed as successor to Nathan Jones. However it is understood that having agreed to take over verbally, negotiations with the American faltered because Southampton were only prepared to offer him a contract until the end of the season, with Marsch hoping for a longer term deal.

First-team coach Ruben Selles will continue to take the team in training and for Saturday’s match at Chelsea, with the 39-year-old emerging as a potential long-term successor to Jones. Southampton could consider hiring an experienced coach to work alongside the Spaniard, who is highly regarded at St Mary’s.

Southampton’s board have had interest from a number of other candidates, including former Everton manager Frank Lampard and DC United manager Wayne Rooney. Marsch was sacked as Leeds manager last week after less than a year in charge at Elland Road.

Jones was sacked after 14 games, with a run of seven defeats in eight Premier League matches leading to his exit three months into a three-and-a-half-year contract. The Welshman lasted 94 days, the shortest managerial tenure in Southampton’s history.

Guardian