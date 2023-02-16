Sheva out to prove herself 'on and off the field' to earn seat on plane Down Under 

Steeplechase specialist Marissa Sheva admits she’s still got a few hurdles to mount to join “rock star” Denise O’Sullivan on the plane to the Women’s World Cup ambition.

The Philadelphia-born attacker has earned her first Ireland call-up for a training camp in Spain, which concludes with next Wednesday’s friendly against China in Cadiz.

Sheva declared through her grandparents – John McCaul from Tyrone and Kathleen Cassidy of Mountcharles in Donegal – and this week came into camp on the back of a stellar season in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Thirteen goals and nine assists for Washington Spirit – who have four players with world champions USA at the She Believes Cup this week – underscores her credentials at a time Vera Pauw is spreading the net wide for reinforcements.

This is the first of five friendlies before Ireland face co-hosts Australia on July 20 in their World Cup opener at the 83,000-seater Sydney Olympic Stadium and Sheva realises she’s a challenge to break into a settled squad.

Corkwoman O’Sullivan – this week promoted to captain of North Carolina Courage – is a player she’s yearning to accompany on Ireland’s journey Down Under.

“Denise is a rock star,” the 25-year-old said of O’Sullivan, an ever-present in Ireland’s march through the qualification series to their first-ever tournament.

“Even during my earlier years in the NWSL, I knew her very well as someone always very tough to play against.

“This team has done such an incredible job over the past few years to really build up to this moment and qualify for a World Cup.

"Growing up, I mostly ran the 1500m and 3000m steeplechase because it requires a little bit more athleticism than just linear running. I still have my endurance base, which helps.

“I think it just comes down to me proving myself on and off the field, showing both the girls and the staff how much I want to be here. Let them make the decision on their own, if they think I deserve a spot because I’m not making any assumptions.”

Like fellow newcomer Aoife Mannion, Sheva insists she was onboard with Ireland before the glitter of a showpiece was guaranteed.

“My grandfather was really insistent on making sure that I had my citizenship,” she explained.

“We started that process at the beginning of 2021 and it's definitely tested my patience! We've been working at that for quite a while.

“I reached out to Vera last summer, to see how the squad was looking and if there'd be any opportunities to come into a camp. That definitely came from me.”