Tottenham quiet on reports of £3.1bn takeover by billionaire Jahm Najafi

Tottenham have said there has been no approach from Jahm Najafi after claims that the Iranian-American is ready to offer $3.75bn (£3.1bn) for the club.

According to a report in the Financial Times on Wednesday, Najafi, who is the chair of private equity firm MSP Sports Capital that has also been linked with a takeover of Everton, is working with a consortium of investors to structure his bid and “is weeks away from formally approaching Spurs owner Joe Lewis and the football club’s chair Daniel Levy”.