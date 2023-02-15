Injured trio set to miss Manchester United’s clash with Barcelona

OUT: Antony is expected to miss Manchester United’s clash with Barcelona (Martin Rickett/PA)

Wed, 15 Feb, 2023 - 11:27
Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer, Barcelona

Antony, Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay were absent from Manchester United training ahead of the mouth-watering Europa League trip to Barcelona.

Antony, Martial and McTominay are set to miss the match through injury having missed training at Carrington on Wednesday morning ahead of flying to Spain.

Anthony Martial looks set to miss the Nou Camp clash (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Lisandro Martinez and on-loan Marcel Sabitzer are suspended for the first leg in Barcelona, but Casemiro is available as his current ban only impacts domestic matches.

The Europa League play-off is shaping up to be an exciting clash that manager Ten Hag believes would have been worthy of the final.

“I think Barcelona and (us) as well (would) have preferred to play (this match) in the final,” he told UEFA.

“We are looking forward (to it), it (takes) a lot of energy searching for that finish, and it will be a great game.

Casemiro is available to play (Isaac Parkin/PA)

“Hopefully, everyone is fit for Barcelona and for us. So we see a game (that will be played) at the highest level.

“As a player, I admire (Xavi). Barcelona, the way (they) played with him: he was such an important part of the team, you can see that the philosophy he now brings (to the team) is his Barcelona.

“I really like his team, the attacking way of play. I think he is (heading) in the right direction. I think it’s going to be a good challenge between Manchester United and Barcelona.”

