FAI report finds 'accidental excessive force' led to Markets Field evacuation

An investigation commissioned by the FAI into the evacuation of a stand at the Markets Field during the First Division playoff in November has blamed ‘accidental excessive force’ for the incident.

Midway through the first half, members of An Garda Síochána approached referee Alan Patchell to halt the game due to concerns over the safety of Waterford fans.

As the away team against Galway United at the neutral venue in Limerick, they were housed in the smaller of the two stands behind the goal.

The concerns associated with “structural damage” had been flagged to the FAI by the same fans who had also been designated that area for the semi-final against Treaty United only nine days earlier.

The First Division playoff final was under the control of the FAI and correspondence seen by the Irish Examiner afterwards showed assurances provided to fans who had highlighted their reservations.

Waterford manager Danny Searle was amongst those bewildered by the FAI’s decision not to switch the venue for the final given the clear and live issues prevalent from the first game.

The promised investigation has finally been delivered and the brief summary released by the FAI will be of scant comfort to Waterford fans seeking answers on the shortcomings that could easily have resulted in serious injuries on the night.

Their statement said: “Following an incident during the League of Ireland Men’s First Division Play-Off fixture between Galway United FC and Waterford FC on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Markets Field in Limerick, a full investigation was conducted and a report has now been completed and sent to all stakeholders involved.

The report found that the incident did not occur due to malicious activity, nor a structural stand issue, but accidental excessive force contributed to the damage of the seats.” Despite that odd outcome, the FAI vowed to implement extra checks on stadia for the season which kicks off on Friday night.

“The FAI and the League of Ireland are currently reviewing all stadium certificates for the 2023 season and will add additional inspections where high risks are identified. Following the conclusion of the 2022 season, a Safety and Security Conference took place with all relevant club personnel. Further match operations workshops and training is currently on-going ahead of the 2023 League of Ireland season.

“The FAI would like to thank all stakeholders involved in the report An Garda Siochana, Limerick Enterprise Development Partnership, Treaty United FC and Waterford FC.”