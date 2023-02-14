Kingsley Coman fires Bayern Munich to first-leg win at PSG

The former PSG youngster volleyed a deserved winner for the German champions
Kingsley Coman fires Bayern Munich to first-leg win at PSG
Kingsley Coman was on target in Paris (Christophe Ena/AP)
Tue, 14 Feb, 2023 - 22:09
PA

Kingsley Coman fired Bayern Munich to a 1-0 Champions League first-leg win at Paris St Germain.

The former PSG youngster volleyed a deserved winner for the German champions, who dominated until the latter stages when Kylian Mbappe came off the bench.

In the first half, Sergio Ramos’ last-ditch tackle denied Jamal Musiala, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting went close with a header and Coman shot wide of the near post.

Just before the break, PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma got down well to hold Joshua Kimmich’s low drive.

The goal arrived in the 53rd minute when Paris-born Coman drifted unmarked into the box from wide on the right and hit a cushioned volley underneath Donnarumma.

Donnarumma went some way to making amends with a stunning point-blank save to tip Choupo-Moting’s effort onto the crossbar.

Mbappe, a substitute after recovering from injury, twice had the ball in the net late on as PSG rallied, but both goals were ruled out for offside.

Bayern’s Benjamin Pavard will miss the second leg after he was sent off for a second booking for bringing down Lionel Messi in stoppage time.

More in this section

Chelsea v Fulham - Premier League - Stamford Bridge No problem between Mykhailo Mudryk and Marc Cucurella – Graham Potter
AC Milan v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League - Round of 16 - First Leg - San Siro Stadium Spurs with work to do after AC Milan defeat
Sheffield United v Burnley - Premier League - Bramall Lane EFL won’t approve Sheffield United takeover until ‘additional queries’ answered
Paris St GermainPlace: UK
Kingsley Coman fires Bayern Munich to first-leg win at PSG

Collingwood Cup: UL and UCD seal final places

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.304 s