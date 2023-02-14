Spurs with work to do after AC Milan defeat

AC MILAN 1 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 0

ANTONIO Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur side must overcome a single-goal first leg deficit if they are to progress into the Champions League quarter-finals.

The tie remains finely poised, but Conte, will be relieved his side don’t face a more daunting task after AC Milan failed to make more of two excellent late chances to extend their lead.

An early goal from Brahim Diaz proved to be the difference between the two sides as Spurs’ habit of starting games slowly was again exposed. Tottenham enjoyed long periods of possession but failed to find a way through and must improve their attacking efforts in the return.

Their overall performance, though, will strengthen belief they can go through, particularly after Milan’s late profligacy, Conte’s side qualified for the round of 16 after a dramatic final round of group games that ended with Spurs topping their group. If they are to progress into the last eight, they will again have to hold their nerve when the two teams meet again on 8th March.

It could have been worse had Charles De Ketelaere and Malick Thiaw not spurned late headed opportunities to mark Milan’s first appearance in the knock-out stage of the competition for the first time in nine years with a more convincing win.

A dismal performance in the heavy defeat at Leicester on Saturday had triggered the latest debate about Tottenham’s frailties and baffling inconsistency. It had also come at the cost of a serious knee injury to Rodrigo Bentancur that means the Uruguay defender will miss the rest of the season.

With Yves Bissouma also facing a lengthy spell out after surgery on an ankle problem and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg suspended for this game, Conte was desperately short of experienced options in midfield, forcing the Italian to pair Oliver Skipp, 22, and Pape Matar Sarr, 20, in central midfield.

Both youngsters were making their first Champions League starts and their ability to handle the fierce atmosphere inside the San Siro was key to Spurs’ hopes, particularly after Diaz’s early strike. The home side certainly seemed to think so, closing down quickly in the central areas and giving the Tottenham pair little time to settle.

It was to Sarr and Skipp’s credit though that they stuck to their task and grew in confidence as Conte’s side worked to get back into the game after Milan had taken the initiative in the sixth minute.

The decisive opening came after Theo Hernandez, the Milan left-back, pressed high up the pitch and won an aerial battle with Cristian Romero.

POACHING: Brahim Diaz of Ac Milan scores. Pic: Andrea Bruno Diodato/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The Tottenham defender should have asserted himself more in the challenge, but he went to ground, clearing the path for Hernandez to direct a powerful shot at Fraser Forster. The ball deflected off the keeper’s chest and into the path of Diaz whose follow-up seemed destined for the net before Forster produced a superb reaction save, only to see Diaz head in the rebound.

Milan were buoyed after making an ideal start and it appeared as though Tottenham were in for a long night, particularly in the wake of the weekend disappointment.

Spurs, though, regained their composure and responded positively, growing in confidence as the half progressed. Conte’s side began to enjoy extended periods of possession and it was clear the Milan defenders would have their hands full attempting to stifle the threat of Harry Kane.

They failed, though, to create many openings from open play with Milan quick to close down Tottenham’s attacking options in the final third. Their best opportunities came from set-pieces as they attempted to take full advantage of Milan’s strategy of defending deep inside their own penalty area.

A number of free-kicks were whipped in to the crowded area in front of keeper Ciprian Tatasuranu but when Eric Dier did connect with a flicked header he succeeded only in directing his effort into the goalkeeper’s chest.

Diaz’s goal remained the difference at the break but with Milan having shown only flashes of the attacking threat that gave them the lead, Spurs were entitled to believe they could work their way back on to level terms.

Yet frustratingly from Conte’s point of view, they lost their earlier impetus when the game resumed after the break although that was in part down to Milan returning with renewed purpose. Romero again appeared to be the weak link in the Tottenham defence when a rash challenge on Sandro Tonali brought a yellow card which could easily have been red.

And when Tottenham did manage to reassert some measure of control, the limitations they demonstrated going forward in the first half were again in evidence as they squandered a number of opportunities to trouble the home side.

The best of the second half chances fell to De Ketelaere and Thiaw, however, leaving Tottenham relieved that head into the return facing just a single goal deficit.

AC Milan (3-4–3): Tatarusanu 6; Kalulu 7, Kjaer 9, Thiaw 7; Saelemaekers 6 (Messias 77, 6), Tonali 6 (Pobega 86, 6), Krunic 6, Hernandez 6; Diaz 7 (De Ketelaere 77, 6), Giroud 6, Leao 7 (Rebic 90, 6).

Subs not used: Mirante, Nava, Calabria, Ballo, Origi, Gabbia.

Tottenham Hotspur (3-4-3): Forster 6; Romero 4, Dier 6, Lenglet 6 (Davies 80, 6) ; Royal 7, Skipp 7, Sarr 8, Perisic 6; Kulusevski 5 (Richarlison 70, 6), Kane 7, Son 5 (Danjuma 80, 6).

Subs not used: Austin, Whiteman, Sanchez, Porro, Tanganga, Moura, Devine.

Referee: Sandro Schärer (Switzerland) 6