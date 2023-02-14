Michael Skubala to stay in charge as Leeds manager search continues

Michael Skubala will remain in his caretaker role while Leeds continue their search for a permanent new manager, the club have announced.

Leeds have had a series of setbacks in their bid to make a swift appointment after sacking head coach Jesse Marsch at the start of last week.

Under-21s boss Skubala, development coach Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas, appointed as Leeds’ assistant head coach shortly before Marsch’s dismissal, have taken charge of the club’s last two Premier League fixtures.

Leeds said: “Leeds United can confirm Michael Skubala will continue to lead the men’s first team for the club’s upcoming fixtures.

“Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas will carry on supporting Michael, alongside the backroom team already in place.

“Skubala, Gallardo and Armas have overseen two positive performances over the last week against Manchester United and will lead training ahead of this weekend’s Premier League game against Everton at Goodison Park.”

Leeds had led 2-0 at Old Trafford in Skubala’s first game in charge last week before drawing 2-2, and lost 2-0 to two goals in the final 10 minutes in the second meeting between the two Roses rivals in the space of five days at Elland Road on Sunday.

Marcus Rashford heads Manchester United in front at Elland Road (Danny Lawson/PA)

Former England Under-18s boss Skubala said: “I have really enjoyed the experience and the team and staff have responded well.

“I know I speak for Paco and Chris when I say that it is an honour to be on the touchline at this club.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to help to push on up the table in the short term, whilst the board focus on the long-term future of the team.”