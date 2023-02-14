Keane and Guthrie appointed captain and vice-captain of Kerry FC

Head coach Billy Dennehy has finalised his squad by making Steven McCarthy his 29th and final capture ahead of Friday’s opener against Cobh Ramblers.
LEAGUE EXPERIENCE: Kerry FC skipper Matt Keane. Pic: Kerry FC

Tue, 14 Feb, 2023 - 16:08
John Fallon

Midfielder Matt Keane has been handed the honour of captaining his hometown club Kerry FC in their first-ever senior national league campaign.

All 1,200 tickets for the First Division clash have been snapped up, between bumper season ticket and single sales, all eager to share in a moment of history at Mounthawk Park.

Dennehy’s first recruit, former Treaty United midfielder Keane, takes the armband with goalkeeper Wayne Guthrie – a Munster GAA title winner with Kerry – acting as vice-skipper.

DEPUTY: Kerry FC vice-captain Wayne Guthrie. Pic: Kerry FC

Keane said: “It’s a great honour to lead out such a brilliant group of fellas. Having worked with the group for the last six weeks, I can see the talent and quality is there and the potential we have to cause a few upsets this year.

“I can’t wait to get out and lead the boys out in front of a packed house in Mounthawk Park on Friday night."   

Guthrie said: “It's a great honour to be picked by my teammates and I appreciate the lad's trust in me to take on this honour of being vice-captain for Kerry FC. We are all looking forward to Friday night and for the season ahead.”

