Keane and Guthrie appointed captain and vice-captain of Kerry FC

Midfielder Matt Keane has been handed the honour of captaining his hometown club Kerry FC in their first-ever senior national league campaign.

Head coach Billy Dennehy has finalised his squad by making Steven McCarthy his 29th and final capture ahead of Friday’s opener against Cobh Ramblers.

All 1,200 tickets for the First Division clash have been snapped up, between bumper season ticket and single sales, all eager to share in a moment of history at Mounthawk Park.

Dennehy’s first recruit, former Treaty United midfielder Keane, takes the armband with goalkeeper Wayne Guthrie – a Munster GAA title winner with Kerry – acting as vice-skipper.

DEPUTY: Kerry FC vice-captain Wayne Guthrie. Pic: Kerry FC

Keane said: “It’s a great honour to lead out such a brilliant group of fellas. Having worked with the group for the last six weeks, I can see the talent and quality is there and the potential we have to cause a few upsets this year.

“I can’t wait to get out and lead the boys out in front of a packed house in Mounthawk Park on Friday night."

Guthrie said: “It's a great honour to be picked by my teammates and I appreciate the lad's trust in me to take on this honour of being vice-captain for Kerry FC. We are all looking forward to Friday night and for the season ahead.”