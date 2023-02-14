Emir of Qatar poised to offer more than £4bn to buy Manchester United

The emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, is expected to make a bid of more than £4bn for Manchester United by Friday’s deadline
Emir of Qatar poised to offer more than £4bn to buy Manchester United

BID INCOMING: Old Trafford. Pic: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Tue, 14 Feb, 2023 - 11:08
Jamie Jackson

The emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, is expected to make a bid of more than £4bn for Manchester United by Friday’s deadline, with those driving the purchase for the country’s ruler valuing the club at no more than £4.5bn.

The Glazer family, who own United, have set an asking price of £6bn. The Raine Group, which administered Chelsea’s sale, is the financial adviser to the Glazers and it is thought Friday is a soft deadline, meaning offers may be countenanced after that.

The emir owns Paris Saint-Germain via Qatar Sports Investments. Uefa rules do not allow clubs that can meet in the same continental competition to have the same proprietor. A solution is being sought, the current one being to demonstrate that United would not be administered by the same structure and personnel as PSG.

The billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, one of Britain’s richest people, has confirmed his company, Ineos, is also targeting buying United. Ratcliffe, 70, is a lifelong United supporter.

Guardian

