Emir of Qatar poised to offer more than £4bn to buy Manchester United

The emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, is expected to make a bid of more than £4bn for Manchester United by Friday’s deadline, with those driving the purchase for the country’s ruler valuing the club at no more than £4.5bn.

The Glazer family, who own United, have set an asking price of £6bn. The Raine Group, which administered Chelsea’s sale, is the financial adviser to the Glazers and it is thought Friday is a soft deadline, meaning offers may be countenanced after that.