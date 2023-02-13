Neil Warnock comes out of retirement to take charge at Huddersfield

Neil Warnock has returned to management with Huddersfield until the end of the season.

The 74-year-old, who announced he was retiring after leaving his previous job at Middlesbrough last year, will take over at the John Smith's Stadium on Thursday.

It will be a second spell at the club for Warnock, who guided Huddersfield to promotion to the Championship in 1995.

"I'm really excited about this challenge," he told the club's official website.

"My first spell at Huddersfield Town had everything; we went to Wembley twice, moved into the new stadium, and really built the club from nothing. It was a special time.

"I'm coming back to help the club, but also (chairman) Dean Hoyle. I know what he has done behind-the-scenes and I've always had a lot of time for him.

"I've looked at the fixtures and we've got some fantastic games to come. I want to come back and put smiles on faces!"

Warnock replaces Mark Fotheringham, who was sacked last week with Huddersfield lying in the Championship relegation zone, and will be assisted by former Town favourite Ronnie Jepson.

Interim head coach Narcis Pelach will take charge for Wednesday's trip to Stoke.