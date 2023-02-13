‘I no longer want to hide’: Jakub Jankto, Czech international, comes out as gay

Jakub Jankto, the Czech Republic international and Getafe midfielder on loan at Sparta Prague, has come out as gay. The 27-year-old is the highest-profile current male footballer to publicly come out after Josh Cavallo of Adelaide United and Jake Daniels of Blackpool revealed their sexuality in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

“Hi, I’m Jakub Jankto,” he said in a video published on Twitter. “Like everybody else, I have my strengths, I have my weaknesses; I have a family, I have my friends.