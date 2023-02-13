‘I no longer want to hide’: Jakub Jankto, Czech international, comes out as gay

He's the highest-profile current male footballer to come out.
Czech Republic international Jakub Jankto has become the highest profile current male footballer to announce he is gay. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Mon, 13 Feb, 2023 - 15:27
Guardian Sport

Jakub Jankto, the Czech Republic international and Getafe midfielder on loan at Sparta Prague, has come out as gay. The 27-year-old is the highest-profile current male footballer to publicly come out after Josh Cavallo of Adelaide United and Jake Daniels of Blackpool revealed their sexuality in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

“Hi, I’m Jakub Jankto,” he said in a video published on Twitter. “Like everybody else, I have my strengths, I have my weaknesses; I have a family, I have my friends.

“I have a job, which I have been doing it as best as I can, for years, with seriousness, professionalism and passion. Like everybody else, I also want to live my life in freedom without fears, without prejudice, without violence, but with love.

“I am homosexual, and I no longer want to hide myself.”

Sparta Prague released a statement in support of Jankto’s decision to come out: “Jakub spoke openly about his sexual orientation with the club some time ago. Everything else concerns his personal life. No further comments. No more questions. You have our support. Live your life, Jakub. Nothing else matters.” 

The official Premier League Twitter account replied to Jankto’s message by posting: “We’re with you, Jakub. Football is for everyone”, while Fifpro, the global union for players, tweeted “Live your life, Jakub. Proud” along with a heart emoji.

Guardian 

