Tottenham’s Rodrigo Bentancur suffers season-ending knee injury

The Uruguayan midfielder was injured in the 4-1 defeat by Leicester on Saturday.
Mon, 13 Feb, 2023 - 10:25
Tottenham have been dealt a major blow with the news Rodrigo Bentancur has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and will miss the rest of the season.

The midfielder sustained the injury during the second half of Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Leicester, and confirmation of its severity rubs salt into the wound of one of Spurs’ most disappointing performances of the season.

A statement on Tottenham’s website read: “We can confirm that Rodrigo Bentancur has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and will be out of action for the remainder of the campaign.

“The midfielder will undergo surgery before beginning his rehabilitation with our medical staff.” The Uruguayan has been one of Tottenham’s most impressive performers since joining the club from Juventus last January.

He went down in clear distress after a clash with Nampalys Mendy and, although he was able to walk off the pitch, Tottenham’s worst fears have been confirmed.

Bentancur’s injury, which is likely to keep him out into next season, follows on from the loss of midfielder Yves Bissouma and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, while Antonio Conte’s options in midfield for Tuesday night’s Champions League clash at AC Milan are further reduced by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s suspension.

