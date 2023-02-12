Former Ireland defender Chris Hughton named Ghana head coach

The Black Stars have promoted the ex Brighton and Newcastle boss.
Chris Hughton, who has been appointed Ghana head coach. Picture: James Chance/Getty Images

Sun, 12 Feb, 2023 - 21:10
John Fallon

Former Ireland defender Chris Hughton is back in management as head coach of Ghana, one of the nations he could have declared for.

The 64-year-old has been working as a technical adviser for the Black Stars since last February and was part of their coaching team at the recent World Cup.

Hughton succeeds Otto Addo, who stepped down following their assignment in Qatar, where Ghana finished bottom of Group H with one win from three matches. They beat South Korea 3-2 but lost to Portugal 2-3 and Uruguay 0-2.

He’ll be straight into the action as Ghana next month negotiate a double-header against Angola in the Africa Cup of Nations.

London-born Hughton declared for Ireland through his Irish-born mother Christine, winning 53 caps including starts in the three Euro ’88 finals.

His father Willie was born in Ghana and the ex-Newcastle United, Norwich City and Brighton and Hove Albion boss – whose last stint at the helm was at Championship club Nottingham Forest – travelled to Accra exactly 12 months ago to reconnect with his relatives and finalise his new contract.

His promotion to the hotseat was confirmed on the Ghana Football Association’s website on Sunday night: “The Ghana Football Association has the pleasure to appoint Chris Hughton as head coach of the Black Stars following extensive deliberations between the two parties.

“The appointment is in line with the vision of the GFA to continue with the project of building a formidable squad that started with Otto Addo in the lead up to the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament.

“The GFA has also decided to maintain the employment of assistant coaches George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, also part of the technical team for the World Cup in Qatar.” 

