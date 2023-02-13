VAR fiasco turns up heat on flagging Arsenal 

Arsenal 1-1 Brentford

Arsenal have been worked out, are running on fumes and their young squad, manager, and success-starved supporters are too nervous and inexperienced to convert their domination of the first half of the season into their first Premier League title in 19 years.

That is the argument of manager Mikel Arteta’s detractors after they followed their second defeat of the season by failing to win at home against a Brentford side they were expected to beat.

The first time they have failed to win in two successive matches this season.

Or was this latest failure to win all down to one of the biggest howlers in VAR history and just an easily anticipated blip which will be soon forgotten after Arteta outwits mentor Pep Guardiola and his former Manchester City colleagues when the reigning champions come to north London for Wednesday night’s ‘title showdown?’

After all, losing to a rejuvenated Sean Dyche-inspired Everton last time out was not the end of the world and nor was this draw a disaster with so much of the season still to play. Even City lost at home to this Brentford side not long ago. Thomas Frank’s side is pushing for European qualification and are now unbeaten in 10 matches. They are very physical, masters of a set piece, and so hard to beat.

This was a draw that still felt like a defeat, however.

Arsenal were leading with 15 minutes to go, but the standards they set have been so high that every false step is in danger of being catastrophised inside and out of the club.

The mood among the players remains one of defiance, as epitomised by the responses of goalscorer Leandro Trossard, one of the few Arsenal players to front up after a draw that felt like a defeat.

The January signing from Brighton has impressed every time he has played and his 66th-minute goal, his first for the club, was also a sign of selection options for Arteta on Wednesday.

The Belgian winger claimed the fixture is perfectly timed for them.

“It’s always nice if you don’t have a good result, or it could be a better result, if you have a draw or loss, it’s always nice to play straight away in a couple of days. That’s what’s going to happen and I think we will be ready for it.

“It’s always a missed opportunity I think if you were leading, especially we knew what they wanted to do. We know their game plan, that they were strong on set pieces and that’s how we conceded the goal. Overall we have to lift our heads up and there is a game on Wednesday, and luckily it’s quite soon and we can go at it again.”

Swiss international midfielder Granit Xhaka was not so adept at hiding his feelings as he said: “We are disappointed of course. We knew how Brentford would play. It was hard to break them, but we did. And after that we have to be much more…maybe smart to take the 1-0 and to take the three points.”

Too many of Arsenal’s more influential players were not at the top of the game and Xhaka confirmed afterwards how Arteta has geared a lot of recent training on how to break down defence-minded opponents.

What they could not prepare for, however, was the poor officiating. VAR Lee Mason had a nightmare when he failed to overrule Ivan Toney’s 74th-minute equaliser, which featured two clear examples of offside.

Either way, Brentford were still worthy of at least a point. That was a view understandably shared by their captain Christian Norgaard.

The defender observed: “We always find it difficult to celebrate a point but I think coming here, at this venue, in the form that Arsenal are in, fighting for the title in the Premier League, I think it’s very impressive.

“It was also a deserved point. I know they had the ball a lot and I know we were standing very low, but we also had our chances and, especially in the first half, Ivan [Toney] and Rico [Henry] missed two chances.

“The difference between today and when we came here last year, where I feel like they just kept us locked in the whole time, we didn’t really get out at any point, so there was a big difference from this game to the one last year.”

Either way, it looks like the pressure is mounting on Arsenal and they have to show a positive reaction on Wednesday. They can not blow the title race this week, but they can hand the advantage fully to Guardiola and City if they fail to win for a third successive match.

ARSENAL: Ramsdale 6, White 6, Saliba 6, Gabriel 7, Zinchenko 6, Partey 6, Odegaard 6, Xhaka 6 (Vieira 81), Saka 6, Martinelli 5 (Trossard 61), Nketiah 5.

BRENTFORD: Raya 6, Roerslev 6, Pinnock 6, Ajer 6, Mee 7, Henry 6, Janelt 6 (Dasilva 71), Norgaard 6, Jensen 6, Mbeumo 5 (Wissa 71), Toney 6 (Schade 90+7).

Referee: Peter Bankes 6.