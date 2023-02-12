Man City close in on Arsenal after outclassing Villa  

MAN CITY 3 ASTON VILLA 1

Manchester City responded in predictable fashion to their latest scandal against Aston Villa, as Pep Guardiola led his side to the brink of top spot in the Premier League.

A 3-1 win over outclassed Villa featured first half goals from Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez and was the perfect response to a controversial week in which they were charged with financial fair play violations.

Now, victory at leaders Arsenal on Wednesday will have seen City turn around an eight-point deficit in 27 days as they seek a seventh Premier League title in the last dozen years.

With City fans getting firmly behind their manager, owners and players, the Premier League accusations into over 100 alleged infractions was always going to generate a passionate atmosphere.

And, as those fans taunted their critics with shouts of “we’ll cheat when we want,” their heroes turned in the sort of dominant display that has been all too familiar over the past dozen years of Abu Dhabi ownership.

After just four minutes, Mahrez’s left-wing corner found Rodri on the corner of the six-yard box and his header was helped into the net at the near-post by World Cup winning keeper Emiliano Martinez.

It was the start of a completely dominant performance from the defending champions, whose hopes of retaining their crown looked doomed, as recently as the middle of last month, when they trailed the Gunners by eight points.

It took until the 39th minute for City to extend their lead when Kevin De Bruyne’s through ball was helped on by defender Calum Chambers and Erling Haaland pounced.

The striker took the ball wide of Martinez but brilliantly turned it towards the far post where Gundogan was able to make a routine finish.

And in the final minute of the first half, Jacob Ramsey’s clumsy trip sent former Villa favourite Jack Grealish sprawling, presenting City with a penalty.

Haaland appeared keen to take the kick but Mahrez won the discussion and comfortably converted into the left-hand side of the goal.

The victory also helped City in the goal difference department, the Blues now holding a six-goal edge over Mikel Arteta’s side and, more relevantly, that advantage ensures that a win at the Emirates on Wednesday will return them to the top of the table.

And the win was vindication for City supporters who left little doubt about their views on this week’s scandal, booing the Premier League “anthem” before kick-off.

They also sang their support for Guardiola, Abu Dhabi owner Sheikh Mansour and former manager Roberto Mancini, whose alleged irregular salary arrangements during his time with City form part of the league’s charge sheet.

Haaland, who appeared to have suffered a hamstring injury in the first half, was taken off at the interval as a precaution.

It led to a more subdued second half performance and, on 61 minutes, Villa scored their first goal against the run of play.

Douglas Luiz dispossessed Bernardo Silva around the halfway line and slipped through a pass which Ollie Watkins latched onto before beating Ederson with a shot into the far corner.

City almost restored their three-goal cushion soon after, with Jack Grealish’s far-post cross finding Julian Alvarez whose header was well blocked by Ezra Konsa.

Man City (3-2-4-1): Ederson 6; Walker 5, Dias 7 (Akanji 45, 6), Laporte 6; Rodri 8, Silva 6; Mahrez 7 (Ake 84), De Bruyne 9, Gundogan 7, Grealish 7 (Foden 69, 6); Haaland 6 (Alvarez 45, 6).

Substitutes (not used): Phillips, Ortega, Gomez, Palmer, Lewis.

Aston Villa (4-4-2): Martinez 5; Young 5 (Coutinho 75, 7), Konsa 7, Chambers 5, Digne 5 (Duran 59, 5); Ramsey 5 (Cash 75, 5), Kamara 6, Luiz 7, Buendia 5 (McGinn 59, 5); Bailey 6 (Moreno 60, 5), Watkins 6.

Substitutes (not used): Sinisalo, Zych, Dendoncker, Swinkels.

Referee: R Jones 6