Green shoots: Kevin Zefi scores as Inter brush Cathal Heffernan's AC Milan aside 

Ireland underage internationals Cathal Heffernan and Kevin Zefi were both involved in Sunday's under-18 Milan derby, as Inter ran out 6-nil winners over their rivals.
Former Shamrock Rovers youngster Zefi got his name on the scoresheet, while former Cork City centre-half Heffernan - son of Olympians, Rob and Marian - came on as a substitute for AC Milan.
The Milan-based duo are two of a number of promising Irish players who have moved to Italy in recent times. Both Festy Ebosele and ex-St Pats man James Abankwah are plying their trade with Udinese, while former UCD attacker Liam Kerrigan is on the books at Serie B side Como.
Cork native Heffernan made the move to the red and black half of Milan at the start of 2022, having attracted interest from suitors across the continent after making his City debut aged 16, along with providing some fine international performances in green.