Patience a virtue for Potter after another Chelsea point

WEST HAM 1 (Emerson 28)

CHELSEA 1 (Felix 16)

'LONG-TERM' has been the catchphrase much used around Chelsea since Todd Boehly and the Clearlake consortium bought the club from Roman Abramovich last summer, but this week brings a more immediate need to get a result.

Chelsea will fly to Germany on Tuesday to prepare for Wednesday's Champions League last 16 tie against Borussia Dortmund, knowing that failure over the two legs will end their hopes of any sort of success this season.

Out of both domestic trophies and ninth in the Premier League, ten points behind fourth-placed Newcastle, Chelsea's most realistic chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League is to win the trophy in Istanbul in June.

And however much Boehly and his associates talk about the long-term plan to make Chelsea the leading club in England and Europe eventually, supporters expect more of the silverware they have become used to since Abramovich started throwing money at the team two decades ago.

Last week's debate about Manchester City's petrodollar-fuelled success has emphasised the point that if you spend enough money, trophies will follow. Boehly and Co cannot be accused of parsimony, having spent over half a billion Euros on players since arriving, contributing to an annual wage bill of around €350million.

But Graham Potter's team is significantly less than the sum of its parts, and despite parading five of January's new arrivals in the starting line-up at West Ham, the manager had to settle for a point for the third successive game.

He spoke afterwards about an improvement on the goalless draws against Liverpool and Fulham in previous weeks, and how new players such as Joao Felix, Enzo Fernandez, Mykhaiulo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and Benoit Badiashile will take time to settle in and adapt to the rigours of English football.

They started superbly and had the ball in West Ham's net three times in the opening quarter of the game. The only goal to count though, came when Felix stole in to volley home a perfect forward pass from Fernandez in the 16th minute.

But once former Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri equalised with a clipped finish at the far post, the momentum of the game swung towards West Ham, who grew in confidence at the same rate as Chelsea lost their way.

Both sides could have nicked it in the end, with Tomas Soucek having a goal ruled out by the VAR for offside, but then escaping a penalty appeal from Chelsea when his hand stopped a Conor Gallagher shot. But a point each was a fair return, even through it does little to help West Ham's battle to get away from the relegation zone, nor assists Chelsea's ambition to reach the top four.

Potter speaks with the calmness of a man who knows he has the backing of his board, who believe he is the perfect coach to develop a team that will be at the top of the pile over the next decade. Boehly made the point recently that the average age of player signed in January is 20 years and two months, and that their salaries are more modest than before and sustainable over the long terms of the five, six and seven year contracts they have signed. Chelsea see Arsenal as a model, where the owners resisted pressure from fans to sack Mikel Arteta after finishing eighth, eighth and fifth in successive seasons.

The Gunners are now reaping the rewards of backing a bright young manager with a talented young squad, all working harmoniously at the top of the table. This is the long term vision Boehly and Potter share for Chelsea, albeit appreciating their supporters want instant success. Some of the away fans booed Marc Cucurella when the Chelsea left-back was replaced by Ben Chilwell and although Potter defended his player, he also understood fans' frustrations.

“Chelsea fans are entitled to their view, of course they are, and when we're not winning they will be disappointed like we are,” he said.

“But you can see the potential of the team, and you can also see where the work is, getting Reece James, Ben Chilwell and Ruben Loftus-Cheek up to speed (after injuries), getting Wesley Fofana and N'Golo Kante back and up to speed. It is also about adapting Mudryk, Madueke, Badiashile nd Joao Felix to the Premier League.

“I completely understand that people are frustrated if you don't win. You can’t talk about the long term because that doesn’t exist in this job. You have to acknowledge there’s a long term but there’s a short term and medium term that is challenging for us in terms of results.

"experienced players know what we’ve been through. You’re talking about some top professionals who know football. While people on the outside may have an opinion on things, these guys have been around and know the challenges we’ve faced. They know the situation the club has been in and what’s happened. So then it’s about helping them get through it, the inevitable frustration, because they want to win. We all do and the supporters do. That’s where it’s been challenging.”

He acknowledges beating Dortmund is Chelsea's last chance of a trophy. “It’s a fantastic opportunity. It’s a tough match against a high-quality opponent, but our team has some good players who’ve won the Champions League. They’ve experienced it. They’ll want to fight for the game, that’s for sure, and that’s exciting for us.

“In a knockout competition anything can happen. It’s two games. We have to go to Dortmund with humility, with respect, and try to get the result.”

West Ham (5-2-3): Fabianski 9; Coufal 7, Kehrer 7, Ogbonna 7, Aguerd 8 (Johnson 80), Emerson 7; Rice 7, Paqueta 6 (Soucek 14); Bowen 7, Antonio 7 (Ings 66), Benrahma 6 (Downes 66)

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Kepa 6; James 7, Silva 7, Badiashile 6, Cucurella 5 (Chilwell 67); Fernandez 7, Loftus-Cheek 6 (Gallagher 78); Madueke 7 (Mount 67), Felix 8, Mudryk 7 (Ziyech 67); Havertz 6

Referee: Craig Pawson 7