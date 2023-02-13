Seagulls left frustrated at Palace but March eyeing Euro spot

CRYSTAL PALACE 1

BRIGHTON 1

The frustration felt within the Brighton dressing room following a game Roberto De Zerbi’s side should have won comfortably was evident from the reaction of both the manager and Solly March.

That disappointment, though, only served to underline the progress made by the Seagulls this season. Saturday’s setback aside, Albion have been in impressive form with March’s contribution in particular illustrating the impact made by De Zerbi since he succeeded Graham Potter in September.

Now 28, the winger is, by his own admission, in the form of his life. Having scored just four goals in his first 156 Premier League appearances, the winger’s close-range effort that put his side ahead at Selhurst Park was his fifth in seven league games. His all-round play has been similarly eye-catching, reflecting his increased confidence that he says is down to De Zerbi.

“Yes, I think so,” said March, when asked if he was playing with more belief now. “I don't know why. Maybe it's just a mentality thing and believing in yourself. The gaffer has a lot of faith in me, says good things about me and speaks in a way that makes me confident. It's credit to the gaffer.”

March certainly seems to be playing with a greater freedom, as do many of his team-mates and there appears to be a growing conviction among De Zerbi’s players that they can sustain their challenge for a top-six finish.

“Of course Europe is on our minds,” added March. “We need to aim high. We need to aim as high as we can. We need to have high expectations and if we keep playing as well as that and creating chances like that we will win games more often than not. If we play like that at home next week (against Fulham) I'm confident we can win the game.”

As Arsenal-target Moises Caicedo will testify, Brighton’s players have certainly not gone under the radar. March, though, believes that greater recognition will come if they can maintain their current standing.

"For a lot of players if you are playing for a club who are doing well in the league you never know, it’s probably going to help your cause,” said March, who harbours ambitions of an England call-up. “If everyone puts in the effort and we end up in Europe, who knows if they can get a call up for their country?

“You want to represent your country, it's a big honour. Now is probably the biggest chance I have to do that. I just need to keep going and keep scoring goals and put in the performance.”

If they are overcome Marco Silva’s over-achieving side who lie seventh, behind Brighton on goal difference, De Zerbi’s side will have to show more precision in front of goal. March’s 63rd minute effort was their only reward from a game they dominated and left them vulnerable to a reply that came after Albion keeper Robert Sanchez gifted James Tomkins an equaliser when he failed to hold a routine cross.

Alexis Mac Allister and Deniz Undav were guilty of spurning good chances while VAR incorrectly ruled out a Pervis Estupinan effort for offside. Evan Ferguson was introduced in the 55th minute - Andrew Moran remained an unused substitute - but had few opportunities to add a second goal.

Tomkins’s goal brought relief for Palace but Patrick Vieira’s side have now won just one of their last nine league games. With Wilf Zaha injured, there was an alarming lack of creativity to their play, ominous given the winger is out of contract this summer.

“It [keeping hold of the ball more] is something that we keep going on about and have to keep working on, each and every day in training,” said Marc Guehi, the Palace centre-back. “Obviously, there are loads of different areas we can improve on, but I’m proud of the boys today, for sure.”

Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Guaita 8; Clyne 6, Tomkins 7, Guehi 7, Mitchell 5; Hughes 6 (Lokonga 55, 6), Doucoure 6; Olise 7 (Ahamada 84, 6), Ayew 6, Schlupp 6; Mateta 6 (Edouard 71, 6).

Subs not used: Johnstone, Whitworth, Milivojevic, Eze, McArthur, Riedewald.

Brighton & Hove Albion (4-2-3-1): Sanchez 5; Veltman 7, Webster 7 (Lamptey 76, 6), Dunk 7, Estupinan 7; Caicedo 8, Gross 7; March 9, Mac Allister 7, Mitoma 6; Undav 6 (Ferguson 55, 6).

Subs not used: Steele, Sarmiento, Enciso, Ayari, Van Hecke, Buonanotte, Moran.

Referee: Michael Oliver 7