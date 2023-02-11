'No limit' to Bellingham's talent, says Dortmund coach

Bellingham has emerged as a leader since arriving at Dortmund at the age of 17, having captained the side in the league and the Champions League this season.
'No limit' to Bellingham's talent, says Dortmund coach

WORLD-BEATER: Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham.

Sat, 11 Feb, 2023 - 20:02

Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said teenage England midfielder Jude Bellingham "has no limits" after Saturday's 2-0 win at Werder Bremen.

Dortmund stayed within three points of leaders Bayern Munich after extending their winning run in the Bundesliga to five matches following the World Cup.

Terzic praised Bellingham's maturity and potential with Dortmund now turning their attention to Wednesday's Champions League tie with Chelsea.

"He is outstanding and has no limits," said Terzic.

"He is the oldest 19-year-old in the world."

Bellingham has emerged as a leader since arriving at Dortmund at the age of 17, having captained the side in the league and the Champions League this season.

Speaking with the Bundesliga website after the match, Bellingham showed his maturity by saying the team should not get too carried away with the six-match winning streak.

"There's no point looking at the run to be fair, as soon as you finish one game and get the right result, you need to move on and focus on the next one," he said.

"Six in six (in 2023) in all competitions. Getting ready for Chelsea now and hopefully we will be going for seven in seven.

"As soon as you've got a run going, you don't want to be looking in the past."

While Bellingham went close to opening the scoring for Dortmund when he forced a superb save out of Bremen goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka after 50 minutes, it was another English teenager in Jamie Bynoe-Gittens who broke the deadlock just after coming on as a substitute.

Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt praised Bynoe-Gittens after the game, saying the team "didn't use our chances, but then came Jamie off the bench and did it very, very well."

© Agence France-Presse

More in this section

Bournemouth v Newcastle United - Premier League - Vitality Stadium Miguel Almiron strike earns Newcastle a point in draw at Bournemouth
Arsenal v Brentford - Premier League - Emirates Stadium Brentford equaliser angers Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta
Southampton v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League - St. Mary's Stadium Pressure increases on Nathan Jones as Southampton lose at home to 10-man Wolves
<p>Celtic’s Daizen Maeda (right) celebrates with Aaron Mooy after opening the scoring against St Mirren (Steve Welsh/PA)</p>

Celtic ease into last eight of Scottish Cup with win against 10-man St Mirren

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.275 s