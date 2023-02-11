Goalkeeper error costs Brighton two points away to Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace 1 Brighton and Hove Albion 1

BRIGHTON’S hopes of reinforcing their unlikely claim to a top six spot faltered after a mistake by keeper Robert Sanchez allowed James Tomkins to salvage a point for Crystal Palace and deny the visitors a fourth win in five league games.

It appeared the visitors would claim all three points when Solly March put them ahead in the 63rd minute with his fifth goal in seven league games. Roberto De Zerbi’s side appeared to be in control of the game but Sanchez’s failure to collect a routine cross allowed Tomkins to level and while Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister later headed narrowly wide, neither side were able to conjure a winning goal.

Palace’s difficulties in front of goal has been a major factor in their recent poor run of results and Vieira acknowledged his side must remedy those failings if they were to turn their form around. By contrast, De Zerbi’s side arrived at Selhurst Park full of confidence that was reflected in their more assured approach to the game.

There was no shortage of energy from the home side but they lacked the composure during the opening stages to translate that into meaningful chances. Too often a heavy touch or misplaced pass brought an end to an attacking move, leaving Robert Sanchez, the Brighton goalkeeper, largely untroubled.

The visitors were strengthened by the return of Argentina World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister from suspension and Moises Caicedo, who made his first start since his attempt to engineer a move away at the end of the recent transfer window.

Both players were prominent in Brighton’s early efforts with Caicedo doing an effective job of protecting his back four. Mac Allister’s initial contribution was less impressive with the midfielder booked for an early challenge on Cheick Doucoure that might even have brought greater punishment before the Argentinian went on to twice draw Palace keeper Vicente Guaita into action.

Kaoru Mitoma’s form since returning from the World Cup has made the Japanese winger the Brighton player to attract most of the attention and he demonstrated his threat midway through the half when he forced another save from Guaita after exchanging passes with Mac Allister.

A headed opportunity for Adam Webster only reinforced the sense a Brighton goal was coming and the visitors thought they had made the breakthrough in the 36th minute when Pervis Estupinan chipped Guaita. VAR came to Palace’s rescue, however, and the effort was overturned for offside.

The decision appeared to inject more spark into the home side’s play and it took an excellent covering tackle by Webster to block Jean-Philippe Mateta’s shot after good work by Michael Olise.

Brighton, though, were dominant and, having earlier introduced Evan Ferguson from the bench in the 55th minute, they deservedly forced the lead in the 63rd minute when March met Estupinan’s cross at the far post and poked the ball home.

A Palace response seemed unlikely until Sanchez’s error. The keeper failed to hold Michael Olise’s floated free kick and Tomkins was on hand to head the ball into an empty net.

Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Guaita 8; Clyne 6, Tomkins 7, Guehi 7, Mitchell 5; Hughes 6 (Lokonga 55, 6), Doucoure 6; Olise 7 (Ahamada 84, 6), Ayew 6, Schlupp 6; Mateta 6 (Edouard 71, 6).

Subs not used: Johnstone, Whitworth, Milivojevic, Eze, McArthur, Riedewald.

Brighton & Hove Albion (4-2-3-1): Sanchez 5; Veltman 7, Webster 7 (Lamptey 76, 6), Dunk 7, Estupinan 7; Caicedo 8, Gross 7; March 9, Mac Allister 7, Mitoma 6; Undav 6 (Ferguson 55, 6).

Subs not used: Steele, Sarmiento, Enciso, Ayari, Van Hecke, Buonanotte, Moran.

Referee: Michael Oliver 7.