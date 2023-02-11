League-leaders Arsenal held at home by in-form Brentford 

ARSENAL 1-1 BRENTFORD

NERVOUS Arsenal missed a chance to go eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table after a late Ivan Toney goal earned a point for the division's in-form team Brentford.

Mikel Arteta's side overcame an unconvincing display to take the lead through second half substitute Leandro Trossard as they looked set to bounce back from last weekend's unexpected defeat at Everton.

But they ultimately failed to overcome the physical, aerial approach of their west London rivals when Toney scored a scrappy effort with 15 minutes of regular time to go.

The point is enough to move Arsenal six clear of Manchester City before the defending champions host Aston Villa in a Sunday fixture they are expected to win comfortably.

And Brentford, three points clear of Chelsea and now unbeaten in ten, can press for a European place in a match they could so easily have won.

Rico Henry had a great early chance from a Toney cross but shot very wide as Frank's men made their mark.

The Brentford defender was next in action when he very nearly gave away a penalty by shoving Arsenal's Bukayo Saka in the back just as he was about to shoot from close range. The stumbling England man stayed on his feet, however, and referee Peter Bankes did not have the decision to make.

Arsenal dominated without creating from then on, but Brentford still looked the most likely to score. That was even more apparent with 25 minutes gone when Ivan Toney rattled an Arsenal post with a right-foot shot from 12 yards out.

A Ben Mee header soon after was too close to keeper Aaron Ramsdale to score, but it was all too close for comfort for Arsenal.

It all made for a tense atmosphere too as only the excitable Brentford fans could be heard above the nervous, mutterings from the home support.

There was a glimmer of hope for the Arsenal faithful shortly before half-time when Gabriel Martinelli had a half decent chance to volley in, only to lift his shot over the bar.

Arsenal did nothing to ease the tension after the break bar a Saka effort and Toney missed the target with his second great chance to score with just over half an hour to go.

Arteta tried to make an impact from the bench by sending on January signing Trossard for a below par Gabriel Martinelli.

Finally, the Arsenal support found its voice and it had an impact on the tempo of their team's play.

Five minutes later and Arsenal were in front. Odegaard and Saka combined on the back and a low right foot cross to the far post got behind the Brentford defence and Trossard timed a run to perfection to prod in from a yard or so out.

The Arsenal fans celebrated it like a win – they had only failed to get a victory in one of their previous 24 matches when taking the lead – but it was only Brentford celebrating at the end.

The Arsenal players were still applauded off the pitch by their supporters, no doubt mindful they will all be back on Wednesday night when the visitors are Pep Guardiola's City.

Arsenal: Ramsdale 6, White 6, Saliba 6, Gabriel 7, Zinchenko 6, Partey 6, Odegaard 6, Xhaka 6 (Vieira 81), Saka 6, Martinelli 5 (Trossard 61), Nketiah.

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Kiwior, Holding, Tomiyasu, Jorginho Cozier-Duberry.

Brentford: Raya 6, Roerslev 6, Pinnock 6, Ajer 6, Mee 7, Henry 6, Janelt 6 (Dasilva 71), Norgaard 6, Jensen 6, Mbeumo 5 (Wissa 71), Toney 6 (Schade 90+7).

Subs: Cox, Hickey, Zanka, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Baptiste.

Ref: Peter Bankes 6.