Kerry FC sign forward Leo Gaxha from Championship side Sheffield United

Kerry FC have officially announced the signing of Leo Gaxha from English Championship side Sheffield United.

The forward completes the move just a matter of days before the Kingdom kick-off their debut season in the SSE Airtricity First Division with a home clash against Cobh Ramblers on Friday evening (kick off is at 7.45pm).

Gaxha grew up in Kerry and played for both St Brendan’s Park and Tralee Dynamos at schoolboy level before joining Kerry FC at under 15 level. His talent then earned him a move cross-channel and he signed for Sheffield United six years ago.

The 20-year-old lined out for the Blades Youth team and also played for the side's Reserves team over the past five seasons, appearing in the FA Youth Cup. The attacker has also worn the international shirt for both Ireland and Albania, lining up with the Boys in Green at under 16 and 17 levels while he wore the Albanian shirt at under 18 level.

“I’m delighted to be back and to sign for Kerry Football Club," Gaxha told the club's media team.

"I’m absolutely ready to give it everything and to show people we’re not here just to participate. It’s an honour to be back in Kerry and I can’t wait to get going next Friday evening in front of a packed Mounthawk Park”

First-Team Manager Billy Dennehy said “Leo is another example of why Kerry Football Club should exist really. He is a young lad from Kerry who did very well to get a move to a big club in the UK, Sheffield United.

"Obviously, for various reasons, Leo is at a stage in his career where he needs the next step and now with Kerry FC in place, that next step can be here at home where he can get back to playing football and an environment where he can show his abilities and his talent while living at home and a having a comfortable environment around him.

"Leo has shown an unbelievable appetite to come in and be a part of the club and is a prime example for a lot of young players of what a good attitude can achieve. We are delighted to have him on board.”