Manchester City could install netting over the away section at the Etihad Stadium to prevent missiles being thrown at certain fixtures
Manchester City consider netting over away section to stop missiles

NETTING: The Etihad Stadium, home of Manchester City, who could install netting over the away section to prevent missiles being thrown at certain fixtures. Pic: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

Sat, 11 Feb, 2023 - 06:50
Andy Hampson

Manchester City could install netting over the away section at the Etihad Stadium to prevent missiles being thrown at certain fixtures.

The PA news agency understands the idea was raised at a meeting between safety officials at the club and Manchester City Council.

It comes after a number of isolated but concerning incidents at games in recent months.

One girl was reportedly injured after being struck by an object thrown from the Liverpool section of the stadium during the Carabao Cup tie between the two clubs in December.

Missiles were also thrown during City's FA Cup tie against Chelsea last month.

Domestic cup games are seen as a greater problem as away teams are granted a larger ticket allocation.

For these matches City have been making the whole upper tier of the South Stand available to fans of the visiting team.

