Vera Pauw: Aoife Mannion call-up won't unsettle Ireland squad

Aoife Mannion’s sudden allegiance to Ireland won’t breed discontent in the camp or with fans, according to Vera Pauw.
The Birmingham-born defender has earned her first call-up for next week’s trip to Spain after switching from England by declaring through her Irish parents.
However, Pauw insisted the 27-year-old had initiated her international change before Ireland clinched World Cup qualification last October.
“She made contact when first in the Manchester United team (2021) before her last ACL injury,” said Pauw. “I've asked her the same question because I only want players who are here with their heart and not taking up the opportunity.”
US-born Marissa Sheva of Washington Spirit is the other dual-eligible addition, with others potentially being selected for the remaining friendlies in April, June and July – the latter against France in Tallaght.
First up is China on Wednesday week in Cadiz (2pm. Niamh Fahey (calf), Chloe Mustaki (groin) and Leanne Kiernan (ankle) miss out but are due back in plenty of time for the tournament in July, unlike ACL victims Ellen Molloy and Jess Ziu, already ruled out by Pauw of the 23-player finals squad.
Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Grace Moloney (Reading), Naoisha McAloon (Durham WFC).
Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O’Gorman (Shamrock Rovers), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United).
Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United).
Amber Barrett (Potsdam Turbine), Heather Payne (Florida State University), Kyra Carusa (London City Lionesses), Abbie Larkin (Shamrock Rovers), Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit).