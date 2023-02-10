Vera Pauw: 'I will never let anyone say I have done what has been written'

Vera Pauw recently turned 60 but there’s no sign of life slowing down.

Firstly, she has two injustices to rectify – the historical rape case she’s pursuing from her time as a player in her native Netherlands and the recent sanctions imposed on her by the American league she coached in during 2018.

There’s another wrong she’s determined to right too – more generally – by finishing a self-written book she started on reducing incidences of serious injuries disproportionately suffered by females.

All of which has to be wrapped around her prime focus of preparing and leading Ireland into the women’s World Cup in July.

And not forgetting negotiations on extending her contract in the job beyond that trip to Australia.

A whole lot more was contained in her first press conference of the year; 40 minutes jam-packed with opinions galore, including that hobbyhorse in these parts of whether English-born players only rely on Ireland as a consolation prize.

But first her take on being informed by the National Women’s Soccer League that future employment in the US is conditional on “corrective actions”.

Pauw was not only accused of weight-shaming players and exerting excessive control but failing to cooperate with the investigation – all of which she denies.

Moreover, she’s railed against what she deems a cancel culture and has signed up to a collective response through legal channels.

“They want me to do a course?” she asked rhetorically about one of the punishments tabled.

“Well, I should deliver that course.

“I will stay loud. Every time somebody says it, I will be loud. I am not going to, like people say, sit in a corner and let the storm get over you - be that storm.

“Elite sport in the USA has a huge problem. I’m in contact with a lawyer, Thomas Newkirk, who has 215 cases from elite female coaches that have lost their jobs or were cancelled for unreasonable situations and lies.

“Every single coach in those 215 cases has experienced the same as me but I’m the most visible coach because I’m international.

“I will never let people say that I did not cooperate nor let go that people put lies about me. I will not let that go anymore.

“I have my energy back, so formal education is better than fighting, but I will never let anyone say that I have done what has been written in that report.

“I am ready for the World Cup - to go into camp in a positive way.”

She may do so armed with her tenure prolonged as well.

While chief executive Jonathan Hill recently admitted he’d allow the contract to run its course till the World Cup, Pauw has indicated her willingness to open talks.

“I was in a situation emotionally with a lot of negative stuff around me,” she said of the months either side of securing qualification at Hampden Park in October.

“I was up and down, and up and down, not the moment to discuss this and I thanked Jonathan for not putting that (contract) on my plate as well.

“We trust each other and I will not have a discussion with anyone else. I have had other offers but didn't talk because when I commit to somebody, I commit.

“Once we get the best programme agreed for the World Cup, we will talk about the future.

“Everybody feels where my heart is, how grateful I am to Ireland and everybody feels my connection with the players. And I feel that connection from Ireland to me.

“There's not a single cell in my brain that thinks any differently.”

Whenever time permits, possibly on a long haul flight home from Sydney in the summer, the writing wing of her repertoire awaits completion.

Pauw has been playing and coaching long enough to command respect for her view on the proliferation in the women’s game of certain injuries – such as serious knee ruptures like ACL.

She doesn’t profess to be a medical expert, yet has operated to a training philosophy of less being more. Aspects of gym work don’t enthuse her.

“I wish that people dare to look further than the boots of the players or pitches because that is not the cause,” she surmised.

“We are hearing that players have to run a certain amount of kilometres because the sports scientist says so.

“I think I’m the only coach in the world who sets the training load on heart rates. We wait until players are ready for the next 100% actions.

“The sports scientist should analyse the game because you need to train recovery from explosive actions and not the distance run.

“As soon as we start to do that, and we are honest that we must go a different direction, the ACLs will be out of our game.

“Hopefully, when I finish this book, it might change something. People should not fight my programme but ask Vera how did you do that?”