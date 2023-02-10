Pep Guardiola says Premier League clubs are behind Manchester City charges

The City manager believes other clubs have been pushing for City to be punished.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola before the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match at Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Friday January 27, 2023.
Fri, 10 Feb, 2023 - 14:37
Andy Hampson

Pep Guardiola has accused Manchester City’s Premier League rivals of conspiring against them after they were charged with more than 100 breaches of Financial Fair Play regulations.

City were hit with 115 charges of relating to FFP breaches dating back to 2009 on Monday.

Asked if he felt other clubs had been driving the matter, Guardiola said at a press conference: “Of course – it is the Premier League. I don’t know why. You have to ask the CEOs, Daniel Levy, these kind of people.”

City were previously found guilty of breaching UEFA’s FFP regulations and were consequently banned from European competition for two years.

That ban was later overturned following an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, but Guardiola has not forgotten the conduct of some other clubs during that process.

Between their word and the word of my people, I'm sorry but I rely on the words of my people

He said: “Nine teams – Burnley, Wolves, Leicester, Newcastle, Spurs, Arsenal, (Manchester) United, Liverpool, Chelsea – (wrote a letter wanting us) out of the Champions League, that they wanted that position.

“It’s not an unprecedented story, it’s the second time. We lived that before, two or three years ago.

“You accuse us – we should be out, but between those nine teams before and the 19 teams now, between their word and the word of my people, I’m sorry but I rely on the words of my people.”

Manchester City file photo

Pep Guardiola ‘convinced’ of Man City’s innocence over alleged rule breaches

