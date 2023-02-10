Manchester United's Aoife Mannion in line for first Ireland call-up

Vera Pauw will announce the Ireland squad today for the upcoming friendly with China
Manchester United's Aoife Mannion in line for first Ireland call-up

LEIGH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 19: Aoife Mannion of Manchester United lines up to shoot at goal during the Barclays FA Women's Super League match between Manchester United Women and Aston Villa Women at Leigh Sports Village on December 19, 2021 in Leigh, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Fri, 10 Feb, 2023 - 09:02
John Fallon

Vera Pauw is to use the upcoming friendly against China to freshen up her Ireland squad with the summer World Cup in mind.

The Dutchwoman admitted their qualification for the July tournament last October had sparked interest from several dual-qualified players in declaring for Ireland.

Amongst those are Manchester United centre-back Aoife Mannion who represented England all the way through the underage ranks.

Birmingham-born Mannion, back on the United bench recently after a lay-off with an ACL injury, even made the senior squad of the European champions twice without getting on the pitch.

There has also been interest from players born in Australia and the United States.

Pauw will this morning reveal her first squad of this year ahead of the trip to Marbella for a training camp and two games against the Chinese, the second an official fixture at the Estadio Nuevo Mirador on Wednesday, February 22 (2pm Irish time).

The Girls in Green will have two more friendly matches during an away April camp before they complete preparations with a pair at home.

Opposition for the June 22 fixture has yet to be confirmed but France are scheduled for the July 6 send-off game, at Tallaght Stadium rather than Aviva Stadium.

They then travel Down Under for the tournament, where they face co-hosts Australia on July 20 at the 82,000-capacity Sydney Stadium, followed by Olympic champions Canada on July 26 and Nigeria five days later.

More in this section

Argentina v France - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Final - Lusail Stadium World Cup winner Lionel Scaloni leads FIFA 'Best' coach award shortlist
Manchester United v Leeds United - Premier League - Old Trafford Bruno Fernandes does not fear the reception awaiting Manchester United in Leeds
European Super League file photo 'Alternative reality’: European Super League’s new vision greeted with scorn
#Republic of Ireland WNT
<p>INTENSIVE TALKS: Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard listens to Mikel Arteta. ‘I challenge anyone to come away from a meeting with Arteta and not believe everything he tells you,’ says Odegaard. Pic: Eddie Keogh/Getty</p>

Mikel Arteta coaching is ‘next level’, says Martin Odegaard

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.258 s