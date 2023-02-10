Manchester United's Aoife Mannion in line for first Ireland call-up

Vera Pauw is to use the upcoming friendly against China to freshen up her Ireland squad with the summer World Cup in mind.

The Dutchwoman admitted their qualification for the July tournament last October had sparked interest from several dual-qualified players in declaring for Ireland.

Amongst those are Manchester United centre-back Aoife Mannion who represented England all the way through the underage ranks.

Birmingham-born Mannion, back on the United bench recently after a lay-off with an ACL injury, even made the senior squad of the European champions twice without getting on the pitch.

There has also been interest from players born in Australia and the United States.

Pauw will this morning reveal her first squad of this year ahead of the trip to Marbella for a training camp and two games against the Chinese, the second an official fixture at the Estadio Nuevo Mirador on Wednesday, February 22 (2pm Irish time).

The Girls in Green will have two more friendly matches during an away April camp before they complete preparations with a pair at home.

Opposition for the June 22 fixture has yet to be confirmed but France are scheduled for the July 6 send-off game, at Tallaght Stadium rather than Aviva Stadium.

They then travel Down Under for the tournament, where they face co-hosts Australia on July 20 at the 82,000-capacity Sydney Stadium, followed by Olympic champions Canada on July 26 and Nigeria five days later.