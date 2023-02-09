Mikel Arteta coaching is ‘next level’, says Martin Odegaard

The Gunners sit five points clear at the top of the Premier League after slipping to just a second defeat of the campaign away at Everton last weekend
INTENSIVE TALKS: Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard listens to Mikel Arteta. ‘I challenge anyone to come away from a meeting with Arteta and not believe everything he tells you,’ says Odegaard. Pic: Eddie Keogh/Getty

Thu, 09 Feb, 2023 - 20:23
Mark Mann Bryans

Martin Odegaard insists there are "no limits" to what Arsenal can achieve this season.

The Gunners sit five points clear at the top of the Premier League after slipping to just a second defeat of the campaign away at Everton last weekend.

Mikel Arteta's young side have continued to defy the doubters as they maintain a gap to reigning champions and pre-season title favourites Manchester City.

The teams meet at the Emirates Stadium next week after Arsenal host Brentford on Saturday and that is where Odegaard is firmly focused for the time being.

"We're in the title race now," the Arsenal skipper told the Players' Tribune.

"But there's a long way to go and, trust me, no one is thinking about May yet.

"It's a cliche but we are taking it game by game, training session by training session. One piece at a time."

Despite not wanting to get carried away in the title talk, Odegaard believes Arsenal have proved themselves this season as he plans to remain in north London for years to come.

"I will say this, though," he added. "If there's anyone left who still doesn't fully believe in this team, take it from me: there are no limits on what we can achieve.

"No one can tell me otherwise. I'm so proud to be captain of this club and I feel like I'm going to be here a long time.

"I challenge anyone to come away from a meeting with Arteta and not believe everything he tells you. He is next level.

"It's hard to explain. He's passionate, he's intense and sometimes, yeah he's a bit crazy, but when he speaks, you understand that whatever he says will happen, will happen.

"He knew exactly what needed to change at the club.

"He told me how he wanted me to fit in and how I was going to improve. I got this strong feeling that he was onto something really special."

